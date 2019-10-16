Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Aries
You're feeling much more bullish and resilient today, which is just as well after yesterday's wretched mood. Do your best to look on the bright side and distract yourself with activities that are therapeutic and enjoyable. Get busy with something creative or artistic, especially if that involves making things with your hands.
Lucky Number798
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
After yesterday's unpleasant experiences you're in the mood for some love and affection. Cuddle up with someone special or get together with a group of close friends, and feel the emotional scars start to melt away. You'll much prefer to be with people you know inside out now than to meet strangers, and you may even decide to stay at home rather than to venture into uncharted territory.
Lucky Number337
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
Life becomes more peaceful today, which is a great relief after the difficulties of the past couple of days. You need to recuperate emotionally, so give yourself a complete break by doing something you really enjoy and forgetting about whatever's been worrying you. Meet up with some friends, do something fun with your other half, or immerse yourself in a favourite hobby.
Lucky Number101
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
You're keen to get on well with whoever happens to be around today, and you'll be very successful at it. If you're at work you'll be chatty and chummy with workmates and customers, and will do your best to put them at their ease. It will help if you can find something in common with them, because that will be a bond between you.
Lucky Number870
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
You're interested in facts and figures today, Leo. You bury yourself in the papers and won't emerge until you're covered with ink and your head is brimming with information, or you could do some serious surfing on the net in the interests of research. If you're planning a journey or holiday, this is a good day for checking that you haven't overlooked any important factors.
Lucky Number886
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
If you're still feeling worried, it will help to discuss your thoughts with someone who can empathize and listen to you. You'll feel better for having poured out your heart, as this will help you marshal your thoughts and get them into perspective. You will establish a stronger rapport with this person as a result, which is a bonus.
Lucky Number391
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
You're keen to get on well with the people around you today, so you'll do almost anything to avoid a row or a tricky atmosphere. Take everyone as you find them, warts and all. However, don't let this magnanimous mood send the message to a certain someone that he or she can get away with really bad behavior, because that will be setting a nasty precedent.
Lucky Number102
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
This is a great day for getting on with the chores and doing so with a smile. You're in a good mood and as a result you'll enjoy whatever you're doing. You'll also spread a little happiness in the direction of other people, especially if you're working with them. Someone who's older or more experienced than you may need your help or compassion at some point, so stand by.
Lucky Number573
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
Enjoy your social life today. It's exactly what you're in the mood for, especially if you can get together with some of your favourite people. Don't worry if you didn't have anything planned - all you need to do is to make the suggestion to someone you live with or to pick up the phone and call a friend. You'll also enjoy being in beautiful surroundings, such as the beach or countryside.
Lucky Number442
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
It's a great day for getting on with domestic chores and making your home more comfy or secure as a result. Maybe it's about time you did some decorating or renovations to your home, or perhaps all it needs is a good tidy-up. You won't want to waste any time today, but nor will you want to waste money on things that aren't necessary or which you can get cheaper elsewhere.
Lucky Number276
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
It's a very different story to yesterday, as now you're feeling accepting and easy-going. You're ready to take people as you find them, and you're doing your best not to judge them. It's a great day for giving yourself a break, perhaps by doing as little as possible all day long. You'll also enjoy relaxing by water, such as lazing on the beach or walking by a river.
Lucky Number336
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
It's one of those days when you long to be lazy, dear Fish. Is that feasible or do you have to fit your leisure time in around lots of duties and obligations? If you do take life easy, you'll enjoy getting involved in activities that mean a lot to you. Some money or a possession might come your way, courtesy of someone who's older or more influential than you.
