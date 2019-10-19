Horoscopes for Saturday, October 19, 2019

Aries It's a great day to stand up for your rights. Fight your corner, because you're sure of yourself and feeling fearless. How far are you prepared to go? Do not convince yourself that the ends justify the means, to the extent that you give yourself permission to behave badly or to arouse the antagonism of others. Not a good idea! Lucky Number 676 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus A certain person is in a right old state. They're obviously spoiling for a row, because they keep correcting what you say or pointing out the flaws in your argument. Any sort of debate or meeting could end in a slanging match, with everyone becoming entrenched in their own opinions and determined not to give an inch. It will be exhausting! Lucky Number 712 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini It's easy to get bogged down in trivial details, Gemini, so don't lose sight of what you're trying to do, or you won't see the wood for the trees. If you feel that you're drowning in a sea of papers, being bombarded by emails or having to cope with too much information in one go, tackle things in their order of priority so you can protect your sanity. Lucky Number 895 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer A friend is full of enthusiasm today, and it's very infectious. They want to persuade you to do something and they're giving it the hard sell. But don't let yourself be bullied into saying yes. On the other hand, you may be the one who's trying to talk a friend into following your lead, in which case you'll feel irritated if they don't play ball. But why should they? Lucky Number 993 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Leo If you're still wondering what a certain person was talking about yesterday you'll be anxious to get to the bottom of it today. But try to keep your temper while you're doing it, otherwise you'll give this person a real grilling and that may not be very helpful. You're chasing facts but you're also expecting others to be ultra logical, and that may not be possible for them. Have a heart! Lucky Number 483 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo Someone's in a very critical and nit-picking mood today, making it hard to talk to them without getting the sharp edge of their tongue. However, there's every chance that this person is you, especially if you're still feeling annoyed about what happened yesterday and you're now trying to get the facts straight. Bullying people or snapping at them won't help the situation, you know. Lucky Number 187 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra There's a sense of urgency about a close relationship today. Maybe you're in a panic that you won't be able to make this person understand how you feel about them, or perhaps the two of you are overcome by passion and everything else has to take second place. There's a strong chance, though, that you'll get slightly irritated with each other at some point. Lucky Number 322 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio A certain someone is in a very scratchy and ratty frame of mind today, making it hard to be around them for long without getting your head bitten off. Try not to provoke this person into being even more bad-tempered, because that won't be much fun. You could get caught up in petty details now, so try to cope with the facts without obsessing about them. Lucky Number 295 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius You have a lot on your plate now and it's getting to you. You're trying to do too much and you're wondering how you're going to get it all done in time, or you have bogged down in petty details about something and now you can't think straight. It will help to give yourself a breather; get rid of the fog in your brain by taking some exercise. Lucky Number 374 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn This is a marvellous day for being active and energetic. Even if your idea of being energetic is to open a packet of biscuits, it would do you good today to go for a brisk walk, get your money's worth at the gym, go jogging in the park or knock a football around. Or perhaps you have some indoor games in mind. If you don't find a physical outlet for all your energy, it will start to make you irritable and restless. Lucky Number 105 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius You're in a very inquisitive frame of mind and you want to find out what a certain person is up to. Don't develop a one-track mind though, or become stuck on facts. There is something beneath. The real problem right now is that your emotions are at loggerheads with your thoughts, and you're being torn this way and that. The good news is that this tricky phase will soon pass. Lucky Number 470 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn