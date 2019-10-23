Horoscopes for Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Aries Serious topics attract you during the next four weeks, so look below the surface of things to find out what's really going on. However, you should think carefully before investigating anything that has the potential to blow up in your face, and ask yourself whether you really want to know the truth about it. Ignorance can sometimes be bliss... Lucky Number 345 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus Some of your relationships haven't exactly been plain sailing recently, but from today you're filled with the renewed desire to create harmony rather than friction. During the next four weeks there will be times when you need to be around others in order to feel complete, and you may even be reluctant to be left on your own for long. Lucky Number 099 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini Your focus starts to switch to your work and your health from today, and during the next four weeks these areas of life will demand a lot of your attention. Maybe you aren't happy with your current job, in which case this will be a super opportunity to see what's on offer. Or perhaps you're well aware that you need to sort out a health problem before it gets any worse. Lucky Number 544 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer The coming four weeks will be full of laughter, happiness and love, so you've plenty to look forward to. If your social life has been languishing on the sidelines recently, this is your chance to give it an injection of energy. You're all set to have a really good time! It will also be a wonderful opportunity to explore your creativity. Lucky Number 376 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Leo The focus switches today from your social life to your family life, and it will stay this way for the next four weeks. The coming month will be an excellent chance to spend more time with loved ones, whether you're doing something special or simply enjoying their company. You may also want to increase your physical or emotional security in some way. Lucky Number 134 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo The coming four weeks will be very lively and entertaining and they'll also keep you pretty busy. You'll be out and about a lot more than usual, with plenty of short journeys. There will also be plenty of interaction with neighbors and close members of the family, so it's a good opportunity to increase your rapport with them or simply to enjoy their company. Lucky Number 190 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra During the coming month you'll want to spend a lot of time on your priorities and values in life. Consider whether you devote enough time to them, or whether you need to make more room for them. Perhaps you should get up earlier each morning so you can have some precious time to yourself before the business of the day begins? Lucky Number 919 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio Your confidence starts to increase as the Sun enters your sign, as does your energy, and you'll remain in an upbeat and enthusiastic state for the next four weeks. This is a great time to forge ahead with existing personal plans or to get a whole load of new ideas off the ground. You'll be very wrapped up in your own concerns between now and late November, but try not to come across as completely self-obsessed. Lucky Number 974 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius During the next four weeks you'll go through phases when you're much less sociable and outgoing than usual. With the Sun in your twelfth house you'll need to keep yourself to yourself, and may even have unaccustomed bouts of shyness and reticence. Don't worry, this is exactly how you should be feeling, and it will give you the chance to enjoy your own company and recharge your emotional and physical batteries. Lucky Number 783 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn The astrological focus shifts to your hopes and dreams for the future today. You must concentrate on your aims and aspirations now, Capricorn. You can turn some of them into reality during the coming four weeks. This is also a great time for being with friends and other people who are on the same wavelength as you. Lucky Number 504 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius Your ambitions are fired up during the coming four weeks, and you'll have a strong need to be seen in a good light. This might be your cue to put the finishing touches to a long-term project that you've been working on and which you hope will boost your reputation. Alternatively, you might find yourself in the limelight when your recent hard work pays off and you're promoted or praised for what you've achieved. Lucky Number 913 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo