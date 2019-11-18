Horoscopes for Monday, November 18, 2019

Aries The Moon enters playful Leo and your fifth house of romance and creativity, helping many of you to feel rejuvenated. Some of your friends may not agree with your idea of fun, but that's okay... you'll be feeling creative and should allow yourself free rein to do your own thing. There could be some emotional tension as the Sun clashes with the tender Moon, but it should pass quickly. Lucky Number 904 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Taurus Pressure begins to build as the outside world makes demands that take you away from your precious inner sanctuary; some of you will prefer staying home and avoiding social events today. Tomorrow may be unbearable for some of you, so take a break right now. Do what you want to do, when you want to do it as much as possible today. Sometimes it's necessary to be selfish. Lucky Number 321 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini The tender Moon and pleasure-loving Venus may cause you to go overboard today; it'll be easy to splurge on some favourite luxury after weeks of denial. Take a peek at your bank balance before you start spending; chances are you have plenty, but you may want to pay a few bills first. Some of you may find that you are seeking a guilty pleasure... as long as no one is hurt in the process, go ahead and indulge! Lucky Number 529 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer Try to find a balance while the Moon passes through your second house of personal finances, while deceptive Neptune and extravagant Jupiter inhabit your house of other people's money. You may be giving away too much, whether it's tangible or intangible things. Then again, this is a potentially spiritual and indeed sensual time for you, as Venus enters sexy Scorpio. Just remember, you don't have to give away everything and join a convent to be cleansed. Lucky Number 346 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Leo The Moon enters Leo and your first house of personality, helping you to sparkle even more brightly. Now that you've had a chance to rest and recharge your spiritual batteries, you can make quite a splash on the social scene. Don't be afraid to show off - your charm and humor will open doors for you today! Lucky Number 989 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo Venus enters your third house of communication, giving you the words to express yourself now. You can really get your point across over the next few days, so be sure to clear up any misunderstandings. Problems at work can be hammered out, but expect a few days of tension as Mercury chafes against the pressure of imperious Jupiter. Lucky Number 183 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra Call your friends and make a play date for tonight; it's time you got out and had some fun. The Moon passing through flamboyant Leo is urging you to frolic with your most colorful playmates... don't sit inside alone during this time frame. True, these same friends may drive you mad with their dramatic tales, but you can thank your lucky stars that your life seems tame in comparison to the tricky fixes they find themselves in. Lucky Number 798 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio It'll be easier to express yourself, once Venus enters your first house of personality: difficulties in personal relationships will begin to clear as the lines of communication are opened. Don't be afraid to say what you think or feel; it's natural for the Scorpion to be a speaker of truth. You'll have a much better understanding of your own truths in the coming days. Lucky Number 880 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius Your ninth house of travel and adventure is activated by the transiting Moon today; take time to review and evaluate your goals and dreams. If you have the day off and the weather is fine, a short day trip may be just what the doctor ordered. You'd be surprised at what interesting and amazing places can be found within an hour's drive from your home; get out a map and target new places. Lucky Number 800 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn Your mood can become a bit intense as the tempestuous Moon enters your eighth house of sex, money and power. Try not to become embroiled in any money fights today; chances are good you've missed something in your own calculations. Some of you may be dealing with issues of life and death, such as witnessing the physical and mental deterioration of loved ones . Try to find the beauty in the cycle of life rather than the horror. Lucky Number 645 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Aquarius The Moon enters your seventh house of marriage and partnerships today, placing the focus on love. Over the next two and a half days, issues surrounding your closest relationships may come into play. The stress of the past few weeks may have taken quite a toll, so be supportive of your partner now. Get in his/her good graces so that tomorrow's tense aspects won't break you down. Lucky Number 224 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn