Horoscopes for Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Aries

March 21-April 19

Give someone a second chance today, because you're in a very forgiving and understanding mood, making you prepared to overlook previous transgressions. What's more, you hope they'll do the same for you. If your social life has paled into insignificance recently, you might consider joining a club or society with mystical or humanitarian dimensions.

Lucky Number

974

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Someone's emotions are very erratic today, making it hard to know what they're going to do or say next. Try not to place too much reliance on this person today because that will make you vulnerable to their strange moods. What's more, they're showing every sign of wanting to be a free spirit, and they won't like it if you seem to be hanging on to their coat tails.

Lucky Number

965

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You're a very easy touch today! If someone has upset you or been rude to you recently, they only have to hint at an apology for you to forgive them completely. This is a very benevolent attitude, but take care it doesn't mean you're giving someone a licence to walk all over you whenever the fancy takes them.

Lucky Number

307

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Cancer

June 22-July 22

This is a very productive day, especially if you're trying to solve a problem or you've got a long list of things to do. You're in a fix-it mood, so maybe you should start thinking about how to sort out the difficulties that were bugging you yesterday. If you're at work you'll take pride in doing a good job and being efficient.

Lucky Number

468

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Leo

July 23-August 22

You're feeling more positive and creative today and you'll come up with ways of solving the problems that troubled you so much yesterday. This is a great day for starting to get yourself organized for Christmas. Yes, I know it's only the beginning of November but you know how fast the days rush past. So get cracking now and you'll have a head start on the festivities.

Lucky Number

869

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
Virgo

August 23-September 22

No matter how well-organized you are today, things will go wrong. In fact, the more rigid your plans are and the tighter your schedule, the more likely it is that you'll have to cope with all sorts of minor irritations and interruptions. Try not to get all worked up about things that don't really matter. Let off steam by taking some brisk exercise.

Lucky Number

183

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Libra

September 23-October 22

You're in a very easy-going and affectionate mood today, and you'll enjoy being with some of the favourite people in your life. It will do you good to be with them, even if only for a few minutes. You're also in the mood to relax and take life easy, and that's certainly more appealing than having a hectic night out on the town. Right now, you need something more gentle than that.

Lucky Number

848

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Thank goodness you're feeling more positive and energetic than you did yesterday, so with luck you'll be able to catch up on the time you lost yesterday. It will feel good to be busy again, and you'll want to do things properly rather than cut corners and risk making mistakes. You can't see the point of doing things inaccurately or in a slapdash manner.

Lucky Number

173

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You're feeling much more upbeat and positive today, which is a big relief. You've realized how you can sort out a current problem that's been bothering you so much recently, or perhaps you've decided that you were over-reacting yesterday and that things aren't nearly as bad as they seemed. It will help to do something that's constructive and which you can be proud of.

Lucky Number

128

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

This is a wonderful day to give someone valuable emotional support, especially if they've been going through a hard time recently. Let them know they can rely on you, offer to do them a favor or simply listen carefully as they tell you all their troubles. If you're the person who's looking for a confidante, you'll soon find someone who's happy to lend a shoulder to cry on.

Lucky Number

572

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus
Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You'll enjoy being with friends and other people who are on the same wavelength as you today. It's a lovely opportunity to relax in their company and take life easy for a change. You could also get involved in a group activity that has philanthropic or humanitarian goals, such as a charity or a campaign that aims to make the world a better place for everyone.

Lucky Number

685

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The more someone tries to impose their own rules and regulations on you today, the more determined you'll be to resist and show them that you aren't playing ball. Is that a good thing, though? Be careful if you're deliberately going against the wishes of a boss or someone else in authority over you, particularly if they could make life difficult for you if they wanted. A little rebellion is okay but perhaps you shouldn't take it to extremes.

Lucky Number

485

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer
