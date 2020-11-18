Horoscopes for Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Aries It feels as though you're ploughing a lonely furrow today, Rams. It's very difficult to get any co-operation and you're also feeling bleak and neglected. Sadly, it's one of those difficult days in which it's hard to make much progress and therefore very easy to let yourself become discouraged. Why not try again when you're feeling more positive? Lucky Number 404 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Taurus You'll have to grit your teeth, Taurus, because it's the sort of day in which very little is achieved. You feel as though you're beating your head against a brick wall at times because no one wants to co-operate with you or they refuse to do what you want. This is especially likely if you're trying to make things happen at home, and it will all be very frustrating. Lucky Number 207 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini Try as you might to make progress today, you seem to be getting nowhere fast. In fact, you may even think it's a case of one step forward and two steps back, especially if someone is apparently doing their best to block you at every turn. If you're travelling you could be beset by delays and cancellations that are beyond your control, and which test your patience to the limit. Lucky Number 733 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer You need to be resilient today, as everything takes a lot of effort and you wonder if it's worthwhile. You're feeling despondent, tired and lethargic, as though all your energy has drained away. You may also feel that a current problem is an uphill struggle that's beyond you. Wait to see what you think about it during the next few days before giving up in defeat. This may only be a temporary blip. Lucky Number 543 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo Life is rather frustrating today. It feels as though you aren't making any progress, even if you really are. Try not to give yourself a hard time about what you see as your failures, especially if other people are also responsible for what's been happening lately. If you get really fed up, try to switch activities to something that's much easier and will give you an ego boost. Lucky Number 193 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo It's a frustrating day, Virgo, so be prepared to meet some blocks and delays. Someone might appear to be standing in your way or making life difficult for you, or you might face some insurmountable obstacles that means you've got to rethink your entire strategy before you can make any more progress. This is happening for a reason, so keep calm and think what it might be. Lucky Number 527 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra You'll need all the patience you can muster today, because you'll be facing some difficult and frustrating obstacles. Someone might be very unhelpful or unco-operative, or a project that was going well could suddenly grind to a halt. The lesson is to be patient and to work out what's wrong so you can fix it and get things back on track. Don't use brute force and ignorance to push full steam ahead because you won't get anywhere at all. Lucky Number 395 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Scorpio It feels as though you take one step forward and two steps back today, so you end up making zero progress. What's the problem? If you're facing a lot of obstacles to whatever you're trying to achieve, don't be despondent and convinced you'll never be successful at it. Don't give up hope yet! You would be wise to make some adjustments to your plans before you can continue with them. Lucky Number 622 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius This isn't a very easy day, so be prepared for some irritating delays and other hitches. They'll be especially annoying if they affect your work, a health matter or some travel arrangements. However, there is not be much you can do about them except to take them on the chin and be patient, because these are the sort of obstacles that are out of your control, unfortunately. Lucky Number 343 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn A brick wall looms when trying to make progress with a creative venture or a financial matter. Learn from the experience because it's got some important lessons for you, including teaching you the virtue of patience. Someone is being obstructive and unhelpful, and there doesn't seem to be much you can do about it. Lucky Number 776 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius If you were hoping that someone will lend you a hand or give you their support today, you'll be disappointed. They won't be around when you need them, or even that they seem to be trying to stop you getting on with what you want to do. There's a good reason for these obstacles appearing in your path and you need to find out what they are, before you can make any more progress. Lucky Number 229 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio