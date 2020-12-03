Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, December 3, 2020

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

It's difficult to know whether you're being realistic or gloomy this day, especially when thinking about matters dear to your heart. For instance, you might be concerned about the welfare of a relative and wonder whether you're making mountains out of molehills. Do your best to remain cheerful and positive, not bogged down in nameless fears.

Lucky Number

256

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Your mind is working really well this day, so it's a great opportunity to get ahead with your party preparations. Any form of writing suits you down to the ground now, so don't forget those gifts. If you haven't even started buying them, make an effort to begin now and you'll find things go like clockwork.

Lucky Number

646

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Financial worries are never far away in these troubled times, but try not to let them get out of control. or you'll make yourself feel really fraught. If you're starting to panic about how you can afford this very expensive month, you need to work out a strict budget. Above all, be realistic about what you can and can't do, and don't allow panic to lead you by the nose.

Lucky Number

683

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Take it easy on this day, or the most insignificant things will get you down in no time. A difficult letter in the post, or a tricky conversation with a loved one, will sink your spirits down to your ankles. Ugh. Life is not as tough as it seems right now, so keep reminding yourself that we can choose to feel better. A bar of delicious chocolate, or a tasty savoury snack might help a little, too...

Lucky Number

940

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Leo

July 23-August 22

Life seems a little bleak on this day, but it's important to remain as positive as you can. This is simply one of those days when everything gets on top of you, making you feel weary. If you do have something specific and urgent to worry about, it's far better to take some constructive action, even if it needs a lot of courage, than to brood and fret.

Lucky Number

389

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces
Virgo

August 23-September 22

It's time to do some serious thinking about your party preparations. How are they coming along? If you haven't even started them yet, there's no need to be gripped by a senseless panic. Instead of rushing around in circles, why not make a list of tasks, starting with the most important ones, and steadily work your way through it.

Lucky Number

185

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

It feels as though you've got the weight of the world on your shoulders, not the greatest way to start the month. So what's wrong? Are you worried that you'll never have time to complete all your preparations in time for the Big Day? Stop worrying and get moving!

Lucky Number

829

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

This is not the easiest day for concentrating on what needs to be done, whether tackling those letters, writing out a list of jobs, or getting on with other urgent work. Mental activity seems to be blocked, as Mars is slowing and Mercury is under cosmic pressure. Take some time out for meditation, or reflection, and let your subconscious do the work.

Lucky Number

286

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You're in rather a downbeat mood and you definitely need cheering up. Unfortunately, it's heavy weather at the moment, as Mars slows and the cosmos rather disturbed, but later in the month is wonderful for you. Money problems are particularly difficult to deal with right now, because you can't help worrying about them. Now that prevents you seeing the best course of action to solve them. Relax, even miserable moods soon pass.

Lucky Number

529

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

With dark Pluto under pressure in your sign, this rather grave mood has been colored by the current state of a relationship. It isn't going as well as you would like, probably because you're feeling distanced. It's an inward-looking phase, full of obstructions, but best not to worry about things that might never happen, nor to stew about problems that are little more than ancient history. Raise the cup of kindness and help those less fortunate than yourself.

Lucky Number

562

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo
Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Keep smiling, or you'll soon be down in the dumps. Oh dear. It's time to harness your energy. Don't squander what little you have on activities that aren't worth it. Keep away from people whose idea of fun is to poke holes in what you're doing, because that's the last thing you need. Now that Venus is cruising through your house of friends, hopes and wishes, you can begin to make some progress!

Lucky Number

244

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You need to get your skates on if you want to be ready for the forthcoming event. If you've barely made a dent in your preparations, relax, sit down and start writing out your list of what needs to be done. Take it easy for a while and have some romantic fun. You can instruct your subconscious to take up the load, and things will look easier in the morning.

Lucky Number

686

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus
  Comments  
