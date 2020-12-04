Horoscopes for Friday, December 4, 2020

Aries Be very wary about mixing love and money, because they could curdle and leave a nasty taste in your mouth. Someone might rip you off, or so it seems to you. And 'seems' is the operative word because right now you're very subjective and emotional, strongly influenced by your feelings. There is also a chance that someone you trust is playing fast and loose with your heart, although you won't be certain of that just yet. Lucky Number 281 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus Someone simply isn't being realistic or practical on this day. He or she seems to be lost in a dream world of wishful thinking and idealism, none of which has much to do with what's really going on. Unfortunately, they won't want to hear any of this and may even manipulate the situation so they don't have to listen to your opinions. Be careful when dealing with this character and try not to get sucked into this desire to escape reality at all costs. Lucky Number 964 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini You're normally pretty canny, but right now you're wearing rose-tinted glasses that prevent you seeing what's really going on. There probably isn't much harm in this if your vision is only temporarily obscured, but you could be heading for financial problems if you persist in taking a very idealistic view of a current situation. Be realistic, especially if someone's health or welfare is involved. Lucky Number 480 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer With the tender Moon waxing in your sign, you're in a romantic mood. This is great if you're with your beloved, whom you trust implicitly. You can have a wonderful time together and the rest of the world will just melt away. Try to be a little more realistic if you're dealing with money matters because there's a strong chance that someone is trying to manipulate you, or part you from what's rightfully yours. Of course, you'd never do something so devious... Lucky Number 404 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Leo Tread carefully if you're involved in a property deal or home improvement plan, because someone might try to pull the wool over your eyes. They might forget to give you some vital pieces of information, or give you the soft soap treatment in the hope that you won't ask awkward questions. You're very trusting right now, but don't let that make you gullible. Lucky Number 291 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo Someone wants a favor from you, so be ready for a not-so-subtle play on your sympathy. Expect a big song and dance about not being very well, or sad complaints about all the chores, as though you don't have enough of your own to cope with. If you agree to help, do so out of the goodness of your heart rather than because you've been manipulated into it. Lucky Number 286 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra You're at your most idealistic and romantic on this day, which is saying something. You have no desire to come into contact with brutal reality unless you have absolutely no choice in the matter. Instead, you want to float away into a world of your own, preferably accompanied by someone utterly wonderful. However, don't fall into the trap of kidding yourself about something or someone, especially if you know full well that this will break your heart further down the line. Lucky Number 593 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio You jump at the chance of some harmless escapism on this day, and it will do you good provided that you're ready to return to reality again tomorrow. Nevertheless, you shouldn't make any important emotional or financial decisions right now because you may not be viewing the situation in its true light and could easily be influenced by wishful thinking or unrealistic ideals. Lucky Number 606 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius You're in a sensitive mood this day, so you need to choose the company you keep very carefully. Resist the urge to believe only what you want to believe and to disregard the rest, even if something is so obvious that it's staring you in the face. Do not bury your head in the sand or avoid anything unpleasant, because you'll have to face it sooner or later. The more you resist doing this now, the more difficult things may be further down the line. Lucky Number 699 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn With the imaginative Moon in your house of significant others creating deceptive waves with dreamy Neptune, it's one of those difficult days in which you could talk yourself into doing or thinking almost anything. You normally have both feet planted firmly on the ground, but now it's time to indulge in some delicious flights of fancy. If you do disappear into a world of your own, be sure to return to Planet Earth in the near future. Lucky Number 780 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius It's so easy to deceive yourself in some way this day, especially if you allow wishful thinking to get the upper hand. Don't ignore some unpalatable facts or the situation will be compounded. Are you trying to keep on the right side of someone you admire or respect? Does this mean presenting a false or highly selective image of yourself? I hope not. Lucky Number 729 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo