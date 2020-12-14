Horoscopes for Monday, December 14, 2020

Aries On this day you'll be happiest when you're giving your brain some exercise. That might involve reading a stimulating book, learning something new or simply chatting to someone who always makes you think. You're attracted to topics with a spiritual, religious or political slant, especially if you think they might improve the world in some way. And it could certainly do with some help. Lucky Number 880 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus You're feeling very constructive and this will impress the people around you. If you're trying to sort out a problem with someone, it should be a piece of cake now because you'll be able to combine a level-headed approach with a desire for harmony and co-operation. You will also get the chance to forge a greater understanding with a certain person, which is all to the good. Lucky Number 261 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini The accent is firmly on partnerships at the moment and now you're able to get right down to the nuts and bolts of a particular relationship. You'll manage to cut through the distractions and expectations to discover what's really going on between the two of you, thereby offering you the chance to make positive changes and adjustments that will mean you get on better next year. Lucky Number 218 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer This is a fantastic day for showing generosity and kindness towards loved ones. You might want to give a special person a treat, or let them know that you're thinking of them. It's also a great opportunity to strengthen the bond between you and you-know-who, because this will work wonders for your relationship and draw you even closer together. Lucky Number 633 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo Stand by for fundamental changes in a close relationship. Something that has been hidden or secret until now comes to the surface, forcing you to acknowledge it. For instance, if you fancy someone but haven't done anything about it, the atmosphere between you now could become so torrid that you're finally overtaken by passion. Lucky Number 119 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo It's a great day for doing some shopping. You've got the stamina to fight your way round the shops and the interest to see what's on offer when you get there. However, you'll be very tempted to buy whatever you see first and only look at the price tag later, which could turn out to be a very expensive tactic. Lucky Number 636 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Libra If you've been wondering what on earth to buy as a gift for an older friend or relative, inspiration strikes now. Phew! Once you start thinking about them you might decide that it would be nice to see them in person, so why not arrange to get together? If you're going to a party at work, you should really hit it off with someone who has a lot of clout. Lucky Number 236 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Scorpio Something that's been buried comes to the surface, triggering a change in your life. This could be quite dramatic and public, or it may happen on an inner level so that you're the only one who's fully aware of what's going on. If this is something that you've been fighting to suppress, it will be painful to have it finally exposed but you must accept that it was inevitable. Lucky Number 162 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius This is turning out to be quite a month, because on this day you're given the opportunity to make a personal transformation. Don't be afraid to rid yourself of some aspect of your personality or life that has outlived its usefulness, and to embrace something more positive for the future. You don't know what you can do until you try, so give it your best shot and see what happens. Lucky Number 453 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn This is a fantastic day for doing some forward planning because you're able to combine practicality with a strong need for enjoyment. This means you'll arrange things so they run smoothly but are good fun at the same time. It's also a good opportunity to make contact with any friends that you haven't seen or heard from recently, just to check that they're okay. Lucky Number 934 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius This is a terrific day for doing your best at work. You're feeling nicely practical and organized without making your life a misery through over-efficiency or a desire to keep your nose to the grindstone. You're also being looked on very favorably by someone with power and influence, and it seems they're expecting great things of you. You won't disappoint them! Lucky Number 561 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra