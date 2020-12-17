Horoscopes for Thursday, December 17, 2020

Aries Life has a lot to offer, especially if you're mixing with people on the same wavelength as you. With Venus dancing with passionate Mars, a party or festive gathering is just the thing for your sign. You might even go home with a certain phone number tucked safely in your pocket. Lucky Number 388 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus Catch up with the chores, especially if you've got a long list of them and you want to get through them all before the end of this month. You're feeling nicely efficient without wanting to work yourself into the ground, so carry on at a steady pace. A few well-chosen words in a certain person's ear will be more effective than a lengthy conversation at other times. Lucky Number 135 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini You're in an expansive mood! Activities of the heart will complement your currently open-minded view of the world. Anything connected with travel or education is right up your street, especially if you're planning for the future. The enticing prospect of arranging your next holiday may be just too good to resist. Lucky Number 676 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer What an amazing day! There's such a strong telepathic link between you and a certain someone that there is almost no need for words. You can definitely hook up with a kindred spirit. This is bound to set you wondering about the purpose of your relationship. Were you destined to know one another. Lucky Number 754 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo If you're going to a festive party or gathering, you'll have a great time. It will be good to see some old faces and nice to meet some new ones. Don't be shy about breaking the ice if you spot someone you'd like to know better, as with Mars in your sign dancing with Venus in fiery Sagittarius, bells will ring and fires light up. Get the last of those letters out of the way now, so they're not on your conscience. Lucky Number 637 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo You certainly excel at the practicalities of life, and you're certainly taking them in your stride right now. You'll enjoy keeping one step ahead of the chores, and ticking them off your list of things to do. You'll be thrilled by someone's evident appreciation of your efforts at work. Lucky Number 148 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra You're in a terrific mood; happy-go-lucky, sunny tempered and eager to get the most out of the day. You'll put plenty of energy into social activities and do your best to make them a success. With passionate Mars energizing Venus, your life-ruler, you might do well by making the move towards someone you'd like to know better. Go on, you have nothing to lose. Lucky Number 512 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio The energy is working for you in your career environment this festive season, with Mars about to hit reverse gear in your mid-heaven. A romantic attraction from the past may enter your life again. If you're busy hiding presents so certain people won't find them before the big day, make sure you remember where you've put them! Lucky Number 114 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius It's time to assess your holiday preparations. Have you written and posted all your cards? If not, get cracking now while you're in the mood to get them all out of the way. You'll also enjoy a quick trip around the shops to see what's on offer and tick off a few more items on that long list of yours. If you're stuck for a present for someone, maybe you could find a book that they'd like. Lucky Number 552 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn You're in the mood to spend some money this day. That's fine if you've got it, because you'll have a wonderful time strolling around the shops. But it isn't such good news if you're supposed to be sticking to a strict budget because that will be well nigh impossible once you've seen something that catches your eye. It will keep saying 'Buy me, buy me!' Lucky Number 180 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Aquarius Yesterday you had a good control over the workings of your mind, but sadly that isn't the case on this day. Instead, your thoughts are wandering in every direction except the one you need to concentrate on. The result will be a sense of being disconnected from what's going on around you and possibly even a dreamlike quality to the day. Don't make any decisions while you're like this. Lucky Number 740 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius