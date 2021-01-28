Horoscopes for Thursday, January 28, 2021

Aries Arrangements and agreements that are made with children, loved ones or involving a pastime that you enjoy may be difficult to finalise this day. Even though there are many indications for happiness and growth in these areas, it may pay to leave the decision-making for another time. You may need to choose whether or not to pursue a matter that brings you pleasure, as opposed to what others want you to do. An opportunity should arise that allows you to get closer to someone who makes you feel special this day. Lucky Number 872 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus An earlier project which initially didn't seem profitable could be turned around today, much to your surprise. Alternatively, this is a great day for you and your life partner to work on plans for a money making project. Your overall health should be better than yesterday. Lucky Number 239 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini You must assert your intentions more clearly and maintain the standards that you've set for yourself. There may be profound changes brewing in the home, but try to maintain a cool head. You may make the acquaintance of someone who will upset your current views and opinions. If you feel tired, take large breaths of fresh air while doing mild exercises; vigorous activity will only increase your fatigue. Lucky Number 330 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer The less you expect to have everything go your way, the better off you'll be. Those who like being watched will just have to be satisfied with a distant audience right now. Divisions between people are wider than they usually are. There'll be better times for you to seek praise for your work. For now, keep your head down and concentrate on the thankless tasks that need to be done. Lucky Number 968 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Leo You know what you want and you know how to get it lust after money or romance may be in for a windfall. Friends that expect you to entertain them certainly won't be disappointed, either. As long as you keep that famous temper in check your friends and family will do almost anything for you, and you can expect to be the most popular person at the party. Lucky Number 357 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo You can see it in the distance, but you can't quite touch it yet. Try to be as patient as possible about the great event that approaches from beyond the horizon. The ebb tide is about to turn in your direction. Wisdom keeps anticipation at an acceptable level, allowing you to lead a normal, productive life. If you stick with your current plan, everything should turn out as expected in the end. Lucky Number 796 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Libra You attract attention and respect from everyone in the room right now, and business and social interactions happen on a higher plane than usual. If you could always be in this place in time, imagine the great work that you'd do. Be sure to take notes on how smoothly the current process is running. It will be nice to have something concrete to look at in case you ever want to recreate the magic of the day's events. Lucky Number 852 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio It's a difficult day for the you, or for anyone, really. There is a deep underlying vibration of emotional obstruction, one which hopefully you can transform into pure beauty and prosperity, so long as you employ your powerful instincts and ability to regenerate. The Moon clashes with Mercury and Jupiter, so no news is good news for you. Lucky Number 556 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius You could face hurdles in your job or education this day and it doesn't look as though things will be going your way. Differences of opinion with people at home are also likely, but keep your temper in check to avoid lingering unpleasantness. Make considered decisions, whether at home or at work. Lucky Number 887 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn Negative thoughts may restrain you from any activities you intend to take up. It is very important to think in a positive manner, since a lot of activities involving other people depend on your attitude. You may also be gripped with sudden and eerie fears of objects and situations. You may also be very suspicious of the people around you. Lucky Number 126 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Aquarius You will be the target for rumours if you're not discreet about your personal life, but at least you'll feel better knowing the work is done. You need a change of pace; it's time to take a break. Subconscious trips will result in a better understanding of your relationship and your commitment to one another. Communicate with your mate. Lucky Number 981 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo