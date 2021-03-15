Horoscopes for Monday, March 15, 2021

Aries If you're currently considering making some domestic improvements, this is a brilliant day for taking things one step further. Sort out the financial aspects of your proposals, perhaps by asking for some estimates or talking to your bank. If other people will be affected by your plans, make sure that you keep them fully informed. Lucky Number 379 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus A friend or neighbor is being very supportive, and is prepared to stand by you through a difficult patch. This is a super day for showing your appreciation, whether you do it with a grand gesture or a simple hug. It's also a good opportunity to build on an existing relationship so it becomes stronger and more resilient to the stresses and strains of daily life. Lucky Number 790 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini This is a good day for getting to grips with your finances because you're in a very level-headed mood. You're also feeling rather conservative and won't want to throw your money around in all directions, which is very good news if you're supposed to be saving it anyway. If you fell out with someone important yesterday, now's your chance to try to repair the damage. Lucky Number 407 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer You're ready to give someone some much-needed emotional support today. This might entail listening to them while they tell you their tale of woe, or giving them the benefit of your advice. It's also a good day for forgetting your differences with someone and concentrating instead on all the things that draw you together. Lucky Number 949 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Leo This is a good day for tackling any chores and tasks that you haven't had time for recently. They may not be very exciting, which could be why you've put them off, but they need your attention and the sooner you get them out of the way the better. Besides, you'll feel very virtuous when everything has been sorted out and you can relax, knowing that you've done your best. Lucky Number 587 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo Happily, the atmosphere starts to improve after yesterday's tensions. Help things along by being as amenable and easy-going as necessary, and also by apologizing if you know you stepped out of line. It will do you far more good in the long run with the person concerned to admit that you're in the wrong than to brazen it out and pretend that none of what happened yesterday had anything to do with you. Lucky Number 117 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra If you want to ask someone's advice, this is definitely the day to do it. They're looking favorably on you and want to help you whenever possible. They might even give you special treatment, if you're lucky. It's also a good day for enjoying the company of an older friend or relative, especially if you can persuade them to tell you about their past experiences. Lucky Number 743 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio If you've been working hard recently it's time you gave yourself a big pat on the back and also took things a bit more easily. You don't have to down tools completely but maybe you should have a short breather before getting back to work. If thoughts of future holidays start to run through your head, consider where you could go and when. It will be good to make even a vague plan about it. Lucky Number 607 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius Get cracking on any tasks that need doing around the house, whether they're massive or minor. It will be very satisfying to tackle some of them at last, especially if you keep finding excuses for not doing them. Once you get into the swing of this, you'll be amazed at how much you can accomplish. It's the same story if you're at work and feel like tidying up your desk. Lucky Number 737 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn If you've been conducting a face-saving operation, this is another good day for carrying on the good work. It's also an excellent day for strengthening a relationship that's only got off the ground recently. Spending time together now will increase your appreciation of one another and give a firm foundation to your friendship. Lucky Number 825 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius How much do you value yourself? It's a good question to ask yourself because you can start to boost your self-esteem if you realize that you have a low opinion of yourself. Write down a list of all your achievements, to remind yourself of what you can do. If you're going shopping you might decide to spend money on items that will improve your health or general well-being. Lucky Number 847 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius