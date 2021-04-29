Horoscopes for Thursday, April 29, 2021

Aries You're very impressive today and will have no trouble in catching the attention of a boss or some other important person. If you play your cards right there might even be a pay rise or promotion in the offing for you at some point. It's also a favorable day if you're going to a job interview or assessment, because you obviously know what you're talking about. Lucky Number 798 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus You're viewing life from a very optimistic perspective today and it feels great. What's more, you're ready to try something new, especially if that means taking a chance or accepting a challenge. Right now you're ready for almost anything, particularly if it's connected with education, travel or spirituality. Act quickly, while you're so full of enthusiasm. Lucky Number 944 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini This is the right day day for revealing your true feelings for someone special. You'll enjoy creating a sense of intimacy and trust with them, in which you can bare your soul or share your most private thoughts. You'll be happiest now in small gatherings rather than being surrounded by lots of people. At some point, you'll appreciate enjoying some peace and quiet by yourself. Lucky Number 527 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Cancer Throw yourself into your social life today. Arrange to see some friends or make a date with your other half, and enjoy yourself. You'll find it very easy to get on well with whoever's around and you might even make a new friend if you're lucky. If you're involved in a group gathering you may end up taking the lead in some way. Lucky Number 955 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo It's a great day for getting through a lot of work, and you'll take pride in what you achieve. You may even be surprised at how much you're able to tackle today if you push yourself just that little bit harder than usual. If you're going to a meeting or interview you'll do very well, so there's no need to feel nervous. And if you're looking for another job you might hear about something that sounds as though it's got your name on it. Lucky Number 405 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo This is a fantastic day, full of laughter and happiness. It's a welcome relief after the tears and tantrums that you've had to cope with this April. Ideally, you should forget about work and do things you enjoy instead. Unless, of course, you enjoy your work, in which case you'll have a whale of a time. You're also in a very creative mood, so look for exciting ways to express yourself. Lucky Number 518 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra This is a fabulous day for being with loved ones. It will make you feel good to be around people you know inside out and with whom you don't have to make much of an effort. That doesn't mean slobbing around or being rude, simply that you can relax when you're with them and don't have to mind your Ps and Qs. It's also a good day for buying domestic items that everyone will enjoy. Lucky Number 107 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Scorpio It's a great day for being sociable, so try not to spend too much time on your own today. You'll get on well with whoever happens to be around, but you'll be happiest if you already know them. If things have been dicey with a neighbor or close relative lately, this is a great opportunity to try to set the record straight and restore the peace. Lucky Number 492 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius It's good news if you've got to get through a lot of work because that's exactly what you're in the mood for. You'll enjoy doing a good job, even if you do collapse in a heap at the end of it all. If you're thinking of looking for a new job, and preferably one that's better paid, this is a good day for searching one out. It's also favorable for spending money on anything that will improve your health or that of your pets. Lucky Number 526 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn It's a lovely day, because you're feeling so easy-going and sociable. Spend at least part of the day with some of your favourite people, or with that one special person. You don't have to do anything very memorable, although you'll have a whale of a time if you're going to a party or some other sort of celebration. Lucky Number 281 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Aquarius You long for a bit of peace and quiet today, preferably at home or with loved ones. Yes, you love rushing around being busy sometimes but this isn't one of them. You might even be tempted to cancel some of your appointments or to postpone tonight's social event simply so you can stay at home in front of the TV. Well, why not? Lucky Number 875 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo