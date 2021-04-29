Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Thursday, April 29, 2021
Aries
You're very impressive today and will have no trouble in catching the attention of a boss or some other important person. If you play your cards right there might even be a pay rise or promotion in the offing for you at some point. It's also a favorable day if you're going to a job interview or assessment, because you obviously know what you're talking about.
Lucky Number798
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
You're viewing life from a very optimistic perspective today and it feels great. What's more, you're ready to try something new, especially if that means taking a chance or accepting a challenge. Right now you're ready for almost anything, particularly if it's connected with education, travel or spirituality. Act quickly, while you're so full of enthusiasm.
Lucky Number944
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
This is the right day day for revealing your true feelings for someone special. You'll enjoy creating a sense of intimacy and trust with them, in which you can bare your soul or share your most private thoughts. You'll be happiest now in small gatherings rather than being surrounded by lots of people. At some point, you'll appreciate enjoying some peace and quiet by yourself.
Lucky Number527
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
Throw yourself into your social life today. Arrange to see some friends or make a date with your other half, and enjoy yourself. You'll find it very easy to get on well with whoever's around and you might even make a new friend if you're lucky. If you're involved in a group gathering you may end up taking the lead in some way.
Lucky Number955
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
It's a great day for getting through a lot of work, and you'll take pride in what you achieve. You may even be surprised at how much you're able to tackle today if you push yourself just that little bit harder than usual. If you're going to a meeting or interview you'll do very well, so there's no need to feel nervous. And if you're looking for another job you might hear about something that sounds as though it's got your name on it.
Lucky Number405
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
This is a fantastic day, full of laughter and happiness. It's a welcome relief after the tears and tantrums that you've had to cope with this April. Ideally, you should forget about work and do things you enjoy instead. Unless, of course, you enjoy your work, in which case you'll have a whale of a time. You're also in a very creative mood, so look for exciting ways to express yourself.
Lucky Number518
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
This is a fabulous day for being with loved ones. It will make you feel good to be around people you know inside out and with whom you don't have to make much of an effort. That doesn't mean slobbing around or being rude, simply that you can relax when you're with them and don't have to mind your Ps and Qs. It's also a good day for buying domestic items that everyone will enjoy.
Lucky Number107
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
It's a great day for being sociable, so try not to spend too much time on your own today. You'll get on well with whoever happens to be around, but you'll be happiest if you already know them. If things have been dicey with a neighbor or close relative lately, this is a great opportunity to try to set the record straight and restore the peace.
Lucky Number492
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
It's good news if you've got to get through a lot of work because that's exactly what you're in the mood for. You'll enjoy doing a good job, even if you do collapse in a heap at the end of it all. If you're thinking of looking for a new job, and preferably one that's better paid, this is a good day for searching one out. It's also favorable for spending money on anything that will improve your health or that of your pets.
Lucky Number526
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
It's a lovely day, because you're feeling so easy-going and sociable. Spend at least part of the day with some of your favourite people, or with that one special person. You don't have to do anything very memorable, although you'll have a whale of a time if you're going to a party or some other sort of celebration.
Lucky Number281
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
You long for a bit of peace and quiet today, preferably at home or with loved ones. Yes, you love rushing around being busy sometimes but this isn't one of them. You might even be tempted to cancel some of your appointments or to postpone tonight's social event simply so you can stay at home in front of the TV. Well, why not?
Lucky Number875
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
You're in a very sociable mood today, making you want to spend time with friends, family and neighbors. Maybe this is the perfect excuse to cook lots of food and invite everyone round to your place, or perhaps the thought of a night on the town is too tempting to resist. If you're taking part in a group activity you may be asked to take the lead in some way. Don't worry, you'll do really well.
