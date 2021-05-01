Horoscopes for Saturday, May 1, 2021

Aries May Day sees chatty Mercury begin the trek through Gemini and your third house of communication, helping you speak your mind. The only trouble with this is that your mind is likely to change several times in the course of of the day, or even within the hour. Boredom is the enemy as you seek variety and volume in communication and information. If you need to write a paper, letter or proposal, now is the time! Lucky Number 906 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus Mercury adds mental clarity to your second house of personal finances, giving you an advantage in business matters in May. This is a good time to take account of all your resources. Some of you have been putting off balancing your books for quite some time. Your mind will be better able to process all the details that go into ensuring the security of your financial future. Lucky Number 697 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini Mercury, your clever ruler, enters your sign today. This will give you energy to spare, but may also leave others choking on your dust. Try not to leave everyone else behind as you head into fast-forward; not everyone is as nimble and swift as you. This is a good time to write down your thoughts as fast as you have them... you can look them over more carefully later. Lucky Number 333 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Cancer Communicative Mercury enters your twelfth house of secrets and subconscious motivation, opening your eyes to much that goes unseen. Psychic experiences may become common for you during the next few weeks, so don't be surprised if you get messages from the other side in your dreams. It will also be easier to understand your deeper motivations if you apply prayer and meditation to your daily life. Lucky Number 710 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo It's May Day and the pace of your social life picks up as swift Mercury enters chatty Gemini, your house of friends and associates. Keep your ears open as you may receive a great deal of information that is useful to you. At the same time, you may hear more gossip than usual. Remember to take everything with a grain of salt; for every ounce of truth there is probably a pound of embellishment. Lucky Number 113 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo Clever Mercury enters your tenth house of career and status today, marking the beginning of a very busy period for you. It will be easier for you to communicate with superiors and authority figures, but you will also be expected to perform to your best abilities. This is your opportunity to share your ideas with those who can help you implement them. It is time to move forward! Lucky Number 513 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra It's May Day, a traditional celebration. Whether or not you have a holiday, you can expect renewed energy as Mercury enters versatile Gemini, your ninth house of travel, religion, culture and higher education. The next few weeks will favor your efforts in these matters, so prepare to get busy! Lucky Number 821 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio As clever Mercury enters versatile Gemini, your eighth house of intensity, money and power, Scorpions will find this transit stimulating. Turn your thoughts to how you can get your basic needs and desires met. If you are are looking to revive your sex life, you may find that reading and writing erotica is a safe and enjoyable way to get your blood flowing again. Those of you who are interested in building a financial empire will find that reading about others who have will inspire you. Lucky Number 801 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius Wise Mercury activates your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, helping you to communicate more effectively in the coming days. As much as you would like to be heard, you must also listen. Slow down and spend quality time together for the best results. Lucky Number 859 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn Clever Mercury lights up your sixth house of health and service for the next few weeks, giving you extra mental energy in these areas. You can accomplish a great deal during this time as Mercury in Gemini is the epitome of multitasking. You can do two, three, or five things at once if necessary while the nimble messenger helps you to be even more capable than you already are. Lucky Number 354 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius With witty Mercury dancing in your fifth house of pleasure for the next few weeks, you'll want to explore all the possibilities. Be creative and find simple ways to change your routine. Expressing yourself should be easy, but in love you may have a hard time choosing between potential partners! Lucky Number 109 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn