Horoscopes for Monday, May 24, 2021

Aries You're very idealistic and impressionable today, and you want to see the best in everyone. You'll look straight past their faults, pretending they aren't there, and will concentrate on their good points instead. If a new relationship gets off the ground now it will always be characterized by an aura of romance and fantasy, and a slightly otherworldly quality. Lucky Number 697 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus You have a very high opinion of someone today. In fact, you're really impressed with them and you'll probably sing their praises to anyone who'll listen. If you meet someone for the first time now, you'll be very impressed by them and this will never change throughout your relationship. But try not to idealize them into something they're not. Lucky Number 500 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini You're full of understanding and compassion today, especially when dealing with people who are different from you in some way. You want to help them, and you couldn't give a hoot about the color of their skin, the nature of their religion or the country they've come from. Right now you're very open to spiritual and religious insights, so let them flow freely. Lucky Number 160 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer You have stars in your eyes and you're in a really romantic mood today. Your idea of heaven is to be with that special person in your life, preferably doing something very nice. If you meet someone new or a relationship gets off the ground today, things will always be rather dreamy and otherworldly between you. It will be as though real life, with all its problems, never intrudes on your time together. Lucky Number 199 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Leo You're in a very idealistic mood today, making it almost impossible for you to view loved ones in their true colors. If they've got any faults you won't see them because you'll have blanked them out. This rosy vision of your nearest and dearest is fine if it doesn't last long but it will cause problems if it persists and you continue to brush any problems under the carpet. Lucky Number 919 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Virgo You have a very high opinion of a certain person today, believing that they can do no wrong. But how realistic are you being? It looks as though you're viewing the world through rose-colored glasses, which is fine if it's only a temporary state but quite another matter if you're deliberately ignoring problems and pretending that they don't exist. Lucky Number 978 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra You're in an idealistic mood today and you only want to see the best in other people. This is very typical Libran behavior, because you aren't good at facing up to harsh reality at the best of times. Today, you're ready to believe that someone is a candidate for sainthood or that they're the best thing that's ever happened to you, regardless of whether it's true or not. Lucky Number 089 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio You're in a very romantic and sentimental state today. You're also feeling quite sensitive and vulnerable, so you won't want to be around anyone you find abrasive or aggressive. If you meet someone for the first time now you'll think they're wonderful and your relationship will always involve putting them on a pedestal. But don't be too idealistic about them. They are human, remember! Lucky Number 476 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Sagittarius You're wearing rose-tinted glasses today, especially when you look at some of the special people in your life. Right now you only want to see their good points and you'll deliberately turn a blind eye to any faults that might be on show. If you can escape from the real world for a day with you-know-who you'll have a marvelously romantic and emotional time together. But do your best to come back to earth tomorrow. Lucky Number 727 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn You're very keen to look on the bright side of things and to ignore anything unpleasant or worrying. That's fine, provided that you're ready to face up to life's difficulties again tomorrow. But it's not such good news if you persist in looking the other way whenever a problem presents itself, especially if it's connected with your work or health. It may be time to face a few facts, Capricorn. Lucky Number 087 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius If you're a typical Aquarian you're often quite idealistic and today is no exception. You're wandering around on cloud nine, especially if you're thinking about a very special someone, and indulging in all sorts of deliciously romantic daydreams. Reality? You've no time for it right now, because it will intrude too much on your fantasies. Lucky Number 770 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra