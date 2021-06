Horoscopes for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Aries Social events go with a swing today. You're in just the right sort of mood to mix with people, even if they aren't your favourite choice of companion. If things have been slightly tense with a neighbor or close relative recently, this is a marvellous opportunity to pour oil on troubled waters, perhaps by apologizing if necessary or simply by charming them out of their grumpy attitude. Lucky Number 493 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus Someone is easily distracted today, making them unpredictable and a bit of a loose cannon. You have no way of knowing what they're going to do from one minute to the next, although embarrassing you seems to be high on the list of probabilities. Keep your cool because the more ruffled you are, the more you'll encourage further outrages. Besides, is it really so hard to bear? Lucky Number 745 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini You need plenty of leeway today; otherwise you'll feel bored and hemmed in. Ideally, you should introduce lots of variety into your day before you reach the stage of wanting to climb the walls, because once that happens who knows what you'll do to make life more interesting. Have a row with your boss? Offend someone influential? You'll want to let off steam and you may not care how you do it. Not good news! Lucky Number 500 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer June gets off to an unpredictable start in which you're left wondering what on earth is going on. There could be a bolt from the blue to contend with, or a secret might be unearthed to everyone's consternation. Try to avoid talking about controversial topics such as religion and politics because they're almost guaranteed to wind other people up. Lucky Number 823 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Leo The last thing you want today is to deal with people who try to clip your wings or tie you down. Right now you're a free spirit and no one can tell you what to do. Do yourself a favor and keep away from those who suffocate you emotionally, or who are boringly predictable. You've got no patience with them at the moment. Lucky Number 290 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo Is someone trying to spend your money for you? They may be doing it with the best of intentions, but even so they may come up with ideas that are a lot more expensive or ambitious than you can manage. If you're at work you'll enjoy doing some brainstorming and showing off your razor-sharp intellect. Lucky Number 153 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Libra Big ideas? You have stacks of them today and they keep on coming. The trick is not to restrict or limit them, but not to follow up on every one of them either. If you wait a short while, you may decide that some of your brainwaves aren't worth pursuing, but others will definitely look promising, and those will be the ones to concentrate on. Lucky Number 705 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio The month gets off to a rather tense start, Scorpio, and you're feeling restless and agitated. The merest hint of a restriction or imposition will really irritate you, and may even make you rebel in ways that are completely over the top. Not that you care about such things right now, although you will in a few days' time when you feel calmer. Lucky Number 944 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius Someone is being contrary and hard to deal with today. They seem determined to do the opposite of whatever you want. This sort of unhelpful attitude will drive you batty if you let it get to you, so instead let it run off like water off a duck's back. You may also face frustration if you're trying to separate yourself from the influence of your family and they keep trying to lure you back into the fold. Lucky Number 937 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn You're full of ideas today, especially where your work is concerned. In fact there will be no shortage of them, but the trick is to sort out the good ones from the bad. So, remember it's quality rather than quantity that counts today, especially if you want to share your thoughts with your boss or colleagues. Lucky Number 529 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius Don't get carried away by enthusiasm and end up committing to things that you can't really handle. Do you have the time? You'll kick yourself about it later on if you don't. You should also avoid talking about politics or religion, because you might say the wrong thing. Lucky Number 547 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius