Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Aries
Social events go with a swing today. You're in just the right sort of mood to mix with people, even if they aren't your favourite choice of companion. If things have been slightly tense with a neighbor or close relative recently, this is a marvellous opportunity to pour oil on troubled waters, perhaps by apologizing if necessary or simply by charming them out of their grumpy attitude.
Lucky Number493
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
Someone is easily distracted today, making them unpredictable and a bit of a loose cannon. You have no way of knowing what they're going to do from one minute to the next, although embarrassing you seems to be high on the list of probabilities. Keep your cool because the more ruffled you are, the more you'll encourage further outrages. Besides, is it really so hard to bear?
Lucky Number745
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
You need plenty of leeway today; otherwise you'll feel bored and hemmed in. Ideally, you should introduce lots of variety into your day before you reach the stage of wanting to climb the walls, because once that happens who knows what you'll do to make life more interesting. Have a row with your boss? Offend someone influential? You'll want to let off steam and you may not care how you do it. Not good news!
Lucky Number500
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
June gets off to an unpredictable start in which you're left wondering what on earth is going on. There could be a bolt from the blue to contend with, or a secret might be unearthed to everyone's consternation. Try to avoid talking about controversial topics such as religion and politics because they're almost guaranteed to wind other people up.
Lucky Number823
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
The last thing you want today is to deal with people who try to clip your wings or tie you down. Right now you're a free spirit and no one can tell you what to do. Do yourself a favor and keep away from those who suffocate you emotionally, or who are boringly predictable. You've got no patience with them at the moment.
Lucky Number290
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
Is someone trying to spend your money for you? They may be doing it with the best of intentions, but even so they may come up with ideas that are a lot more expensive or ambitious than you can manage. If you're at work you'll enjoy doing some brainstorming and showing off your razor-sharp intellect.
Lucky Number153
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
Big ideas? You have stacks of them today and they keep on coming. The trick is not to restrict or limit them, but not to follow up on every one of them either. If you wait a short while, you may decide that some of your brainwaves aren't worth pursuing, but others will definitely look promising, and those will be the ones to concentrate on.
Lucky Number705
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
The month gets off to a rather tense start, Scorpio, and you're feeling restless and agitated. The merest hint of a restriction or imposition will really irritate you, and may even make you rebel in ways that are completely over the top. Not that you care about such things right now, although you will in a few days' time when you feel calmer.
Lucky Number944
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
Someone is being contrary and hard to deal with today. They seem determined to do the opposite of whatever you want. This sort of unhelpful attitude will drive you batty if you let it get to you, so instead let it run off like water off a duck's back. You may also face frustration if you're trying to separate yourself from the influence of your family and they keep trying to lure you back into the fold.
Lucky Number937
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
You're full of ideas today, especially where your work is concerned. In fact there will be no shortage of them, but the trick is to sort out the good ones from the bad. So, remember it's quality rather than quantity that counts today, especially if you want to share your thoughts with your boss or colleagues.
Lucky Number529
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
Don't get carried away by enthusiasm and end up committing to things that you can't really handle. Do you have the time? You'll kick yourself about it later on if you don't. You should also avoid talking about politics or religion, because you might say the wrong thing.
Lucky Number547
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
You're desperately trying to be a person in your own right, but it seems that a certain someone is very reluctant to let you do this. In fact, they may try to block your progress in some way, perhaps by harking back to the past you once shared, or overreacting to every indication of your growing individuality. It's frustrating, but try to rise above it.
