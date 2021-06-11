Horoscopes for Friday, June 11, 2021

Aries You'll really excel at communicating during the next few weeks with Mercury now direct in Gemini, and if you're usually rather quiet you'll be amazed at yourself. In fact, you may even find that you tend to hog the conversations, even if this isn't your normal style. As for your phone bill -- it could be quite hefty by the middle of July! Nevertheless, this is just the time for being chatty and gregarious. Lucky Number 613 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus Mercury turns direct today in your house of personal finances, so the coming fortnight is an excellent time for examining money matters and reaching important decisions. You might also want to get an expert opinion if you aren't sure what you're doing, so don't be afraid to ask. It will also help to look for answers on the web, or to read the financial pages of your newspaper. Lucky Number 254 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Gemini Mercury turns direct in Gemini today. Yippee! During the next few weeks you'll be wrapped up in your own ideas and concerns. This is entirely as it should be, but do your best not to take it to extremes or some might think you've become completely self-obsessed. Make a conscious effort to talk to others about themselves, rather than hogging the entire conversational limelight. Lucky Number 689 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer During the next few weeks you'll want to retreat into your shell and to keep a low profile. Look on this as an opportunity to mull things over at your own pace and to reflect on everything that's happened to you over the past eleven months. At times you'll be less chatty than usual, but reassure loved ones that it doesn't mean you no longer care about them. Lucky Number 651 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Leo Today your mental focus begins to switch from upsets and confusion with friends and associates to revitalizing your hopes and wishes for the future. During the next few weeks you should think about your future plans, especially if that means working out how you can make some of them a reality. This will also be an excellent phase for keeping in touch with your friends and with anyone else who's on your wavelength. Lucky Number 383 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Virgo Have a think about your hopes and wishes for the future during the next few weeks, as Mercury returns to direct motion through the zodiac. You might even be inspired to make some plans that you can put into action. It will help to discuss your thoughts with someone who's on the same wavelength as you, so don't be shy about opening up and confiding in someone you trust. Lucky Number 778 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra The boundaries of your brain start to expand today, as lively Mercury turns direct after a retro phase in your ninth house, Over the next few weeks you'll go through a very inquisitive phase in which you want to learn lots more about the world than you currently know. Such a thirst for knowledge might steer you towards some higher education, such as an evening class or a distance learning program. Good for you! Lucky Number 092 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio Think carefully about your joint and official finances as tricky Mercury turns direct after a retro phase in your eighth house of other people's money. Your tax, insurance premiums, credit cards, debts and any other monetary arrangements need attention over the next few weeks. Are they all working well or is there room for improvement? Talk to an expert if necessary, such as a bank manager or financial adviser, and get yourself sorted out. Lucky Number 616 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius Mercury the Cosmic Communicator, has been stirring the retro pot in your seventh house for some weeks now, but at last the Trickster returns to direct motion through the zodiac. Ideally you should embark on a phase in which it will be even more important than usual for you to talk to the important people in your life. To a large extent it doesn't really matter what you talk about, provided that you communicate with one another, focusing on agreement rather than conflict. If there is anything important to say then give it priority during the next few weeks. And don't forget to listen as well as talk! Lucky Number 859 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn Now that Mercury has returned to direct motion through the zodiac you'll have a lot of work to sort out during the next few weeks. Make sure your body is able to cope with it. Get plenty of rest, rather than burning the candle at both ends, and don't skimp on decent food, either. At times you may feel rather fraught because there's so much to do, in which case it will be important to tackle tasks in their order of priority. Lucky Number 212 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius During the next few weeks you'll really enjoy using your brain now that Mercury has turned direct again. And that doesn't mean only doing lots of academic things, because you'll also be pretty clued-up when it comes to taking part in more light-hearted ventures, such as quizzes or puzzles. You might also enter a competition and win it! Lucky Number 600 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer