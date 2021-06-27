Horoscopes for Sunday, June 27, 2021

Aries Whatever else you're doing today, try to make contact with relatives or close friends. You'll really enjoy talking to them and they'll be delighted that you made the effort to get in touch. If you're currently busy redecorating your home or planning a house move, you'll have some good ideas now. You'll also enjoy doing some gardening. Lucky Number 254 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus Someone is in a very idealistic frame of mind right now. They're viewing situations in the best possible light, and are determined to keep cheerful. Is this commendable or are they fooling themselves in some way? You'll enjoy talking to them, but don't be surprised if your conversation turns into a monologue, with them holding the floor. Oh well! Lucky Number 261 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini You'll really enjoy talking about whatever and whoever means a lot to you today. But, best of all, you'll want to get involved in some of your favourite activities. Watch out if you're near the shops because it will be very difficult to avoid temptation. Even simple window-shopping could turn into a major splurge once you've spotted those must-have items. Lucky Number 616 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Cancer If you spent yesterday on your own you'll be eager to make up for it today and to get chatting to other people. In fact, you'll be quite a live wire, and everyone will enjoy having you around. You'll have no problems about putting your feelings into words, either, making it a great day for pouring your heart out to someone or confiding in your diary. Lucky Number 144 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Leo This is a fabulous day for talking about your feelings, especially if you can confide in someone you trust. Be prepared to discuss your innermost and most private emotions, particularly if it will be a huge relief to do so. If you've been bottling up your feelings for a long time it will do you the world of good to get them off your chest at long last. Lucky Number 259 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo Yesterday you were thinking along businesslike lines but today it's a different story because you're feeling much more emotional and affectionate. It's a super opportunity to talk to friends about matters of the heart and about anything else that is having a big impact on you at the moment. It will be good for you to get your feelings out into the open and not to keep them locked up inside yourself in classic Virgo fashion. Lucky Number 306 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra You're being wonderfully diplomatic today, Libra, and you'll be able to talk yourself out of any tight spots that you happen to find yourself in. This will be just what the doctor ordered if you have to come up with a nifty excuse for something. It's also a good day for talking about your feelings with someone you respect and admire. Lucky Number 675 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio A positive attitude leads to positive results today, so keep smiling. Your thoughts and feelings are working together, making it easier than usual for you to express yourself. You might also have a lucky break when you talk to someone who can open doors for you or weave their magic wand for you in other ways. June may not have started off all that well but it's certainly ending on a high note. Lucky Number 912 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius After yesterday's clammed up mood, you're feeling far more forthcoming about your emotions. It's a great opportunity for you to explore these emotions in greater depth, either by working through them on your own or by discussing them with someone who's willing to listen to you pour out your heart and soul. Lucky Number 559 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn You're in a much brighter state of mind today, which comes as a relief after yesterday's rather gloomy outlook. If there were problems between you and you-know-who you should now be able to sort them out purely by talking about what went wrong and how you feel about it. But don't just talk about the difficulties between you - talk about some nice things as well! Lucky Number 598 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius You have great tact today, which will come in handy if you're trying to butter someone up. Not that you'll be so crass as to make it obvious that that's what you're doing, will you? Instead, you'll utter some soothing words if necessary or lavish them with compliments if that seems more appropriate. If you begin working with a new colleague or client today you'll really hit it off with each other. Lucky Number 703 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini