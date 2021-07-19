Horoscopes for Monday, July 19, 2021

Aries It's another day when you want to push yourself further than usual, whether you do so mentally, physically or emotionally. You've got something to prove, whether it's to yourself or someone else, and the question is how far you're prepared to go. Try not to make this into an exercise of power or might, in which you improve yourself at the expense of others. Lucky Number 946 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus You feel like spending some money on your home or family, Taurus. It doesn't matter whether you're shelling out thousands or only a modest amount, because the satisfaction and pleasure will be the same. If you're hunting for a gift for someone, you might spot the very thing now but it could come at a price. But you're in a generous mood! Lucky Number 594 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini It's another gregarious day for you, and if anything you'll be even more charming than you were yesterday. It's perfect for chatting someone up! This is also a heaven-sent opportunity to patch up any quarrels that have taken place recently with your partner, a neighbor or a relative, so don't be shy about making the first move. Lucky Number 891 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer You've bags of energy today, especially at work. You're prepared to put a lot of effort into whatever you're doing, especially if that means you can save some valuable time that could be spent on more exciting ventures. If you're talking to colleagues or employees your current enthusiasm will be very infectious, so it's an excellent day for giving a pep talk or holding a team meeting. Lucky Number 641 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Leo It's a day for enjoying yourself whenever you get the chance. You may have to fit in lots of work around these enjoyable interludes, of course, but at least you can have some fun. You don't even have to spend a lot of money, either, so consider meeting a friend for a quick lunch or arranging to get together after work. Romance is also looking good for you today and you can expect some delightful ego boosts from you-know-who. Lucky Number 233 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Virgo You're feeling very sensitive today, so bear that in mind when you start to get upset about something that wouldn't normally faze you. The fact is that you have a distinct tendency to make mountains out of molehills right now, and to feel pretty miffed about them at the same time. An old score may also get to you, making you dream of getting your revenge. Lucky Number 430 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Libra It's another day for mixing with the people who live close to you, but today you need to make as much use of your innate tact as possible. If you've been having a sticky time with a neighbor or close relative recently, this is a great opportunity to offer the olive branch and be the first one to say sorry. Never mind if it was all their fault. What's important is to clear the air of all bad feeling. Lucky Number 487 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio It's one of those days when you've no desire to sit around wasting time, especially if you're at work. You've got too many important things to do for that, and you've also got too much energy to feel comfortable about lazing around. Ideally, you should take lots of exercise, such as going to the gym or health club or going for a brisk walk. Lucky Number 945 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius Do something exciting and stimulating today, otherwise you'll feel as though you're missing out. It's great for being active and working off some calories at the same time, so consider paying a visit to your local health club or leisure center, or dancing around to your favourite music at home. You'll also enjoy getting involved in a competitive sport, such as tennis or football. Lucky Number 282 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn You're bouncing about full of beans with a great deal of energy and enthusiasm. You're even willing to tackle a few tasks that you've been putting off recently, which is pretty good going! In fact, once you start something that you've been avoiding, you'll discover that it isn't nearly as bad as you'd feared. You might even start to enjoy yourself! Lucky Number 351 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius You have a kind word for everyone you encounter today, and what's more you mean what you say. This is bound to win you a few friends and also influence some people along the way, provided that you don't start to sound insincere. It's also a lovely day for being sociable with friends or going out for a meal with your other half. Lucky Number 630 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini