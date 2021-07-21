Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Aries
There's a nice surprise in store for you today. It might arrive in the form of an unexpected visitor (and one that you want to see, rather than one you don't), or a member of the family might have planned an unexpected treat for you. You might also make a surprise discovery about something from your past that you knew nothing about until now.
Lucky Number189
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
If you were in danger of getting restless yesterday, you'll really feel it today. Do your best to be spontaneous and impulsive, without going over the top and landing yourself in trouble. Try to get plenty of exercise and several changes of scene. You'll also want some lively company and will try to keep away from anyone who's a complete stick-in-the-mud.
Lucky Number930
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
You're looking for some light relief from the chores and problems of everyday life, so try to do something totally different from usual. Skip your normal routine in favor of something more spontaneous, or get together with people you don't usually see. There could be some surprising but pleasing news about one of your responsibilities or duties.
Lucky Number191
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
You're normally very keen to stick to the true and tried, but today you're ready to go out on a limb and take a chance. In fact, you'll feel as though you're missing out if you can't spread your wings and do something different for a change today. Ideally, it should be connected with travel or anything else that fills you with a spirit of adventure.
Lucky Number085
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
You show a different side of your personality today, especially to people who are very close to you. For instance, you might reveal how passionate you can be in the right circumstances, or you could start talking about something that is usually off-limits for you. Alternatively, it will be your partner who displays a new side of themselves, much to your surprise and interest.
Lucky Number519
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
You're in a sociable and friendly mood today, but you aren't content to be with just anyone. No, you want to mix with people who are lively, unusual and interesting, so any stick-in-the-muds need not apply. You're also keen to show another side to your personality, especially if that involves being much more spontaneous and radical than usual.
Lucky Number767
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
You need to inject some variety in your life today, especially if you don't anticipate doing anything very exciting. That's because you crave amusement and entertainment right now, particularly if things happen on the spur of the moment. Mind you, unexpected events are more than likely, especially where an older person, your health, work or a pet are concerned.
Lucky Number610
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
Once again you're feeling on top of the world. It's certainly a brilliant start to July, and today you'll enjoy doing things on the spur of the moment. You'll be terrific company because you're such a live wire, and you'll be dazzling if you're hoping to impress someone special. There will be no doubt about that at all!
Lucky Number865
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
You long for some excitement today, especially if you know exactly what you're going to be doing and it doesn't exactly make you want to do heel clicks with joy. Try to vary your routine rut, or get together with someone who's a real live wire because they'll keep you amused.
Lucky Number748
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
Life is full of nice surprises today, much to your delight. You won't be sure what's going to happen next, but only in an exciting and stimulating way. You certainly won't be full of fear and trepidation. You might have an unexpected visitor or maybe you'll decide to call on someone on the spur of the moment. You're also feeling a lot more relaxed than usual.
Lucky Number798
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
Variety is the spice of life, Aquarius. Take the chance to do things on the spur of the moment. Your heart will sink if your schedule is mapped out in advance and you have no control over it, so do your best to liven things up and be spontaneous. If you're out shopping it will be difficult to resist making some impulse buys.
Lucky Number123
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
Life is what you make it today, so make it as lively and interesting as possible. You've got no time for any boring or tedious activities, and the same is true for people. Instead, seek out excitement and stimulation. Some of it could come your way courtesy of a loved one who has a few surprises in store.
