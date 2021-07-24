Horoscopes for Saturday, July 24, 2021

Aries You could hear something that makes you doubt your sanity today. Maybe someone makes a comment that strikes you as bizarre, or they drop what feels like a bombshell into the conversation. Do your best not to over-react, partly because this will only inspire the person concerned into fresh weirdness and also because you'll find that you're winding yourself up. Lucky Number 781 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus There's no knowing what a friend will do or say today. Someone is behaving very oddly and erratically, and you may find it difficult to cope with this for long. You may also suspect that they're going out of their way to be shocking or controversial, in which case your shocked reaction will actually encourage them to be even more outrageous. Lucky Number 558 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini You'll have your work cut out for you if you're supposed to be doing something responsible or complicated today because your mind won't be on the job for more than two seconds at a time. If possible, you should postpone such tasks until you're more in the mood for them, to avoid making irritating mistakes through lack of concentration. Lucky Number 181 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer You need plenty of variety in your day, or you'll feel bored and restless. Ideally, you should abandon your usual schedule if it doesn't appeal to you and do something completely different instead. If that isn't possible, at least try to have plenty of breaks and do something spontaneous when you get the chance. The one thing you don't want is to feel as though you're a robot who's just obeying orders. Lucky Number 145 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Leo Today's mood is in complete contrast to the way you felt yesterday because you're now feeling light-hearted and rather daring. It's great to be so upbeat and you'll want to make the most of it. You're keen to do things on the spur of the moment, especially if they involve travel, education, spirituality or international matters. Lucky Number 105 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Virgo Are you feeling bored? If so, you should be very wary about spending much money because you could easily persuade yourself to splash out recklessly on things that you don't really need. Not good news, especially if you're making free with the joint account you share with your partner. You could also have a reckless flirtation with someone purely to keep yourself amused. Lucky Number 444 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra Have you been taking a partner too much for granted recently? If so, you need to do something about it today. Try making a big fuss of your partner for a change. This isn't a good day for restricting anyone's movements and clipping their wings, because they want to feel like a free spirit and will soon cut up rough if this doesn't happen. Lucky Number 676 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio Mind your step today because you're feeling distracted and could easily come a cropper as a result. For instance, you might leave something on the floor and immediately trip over it because you've forgotten that it's there. Your energy levels are quite erratic now, so try to pace yourself and don't skimp on decent food, either. Lucky Number 480 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius You need to do something exciting today, and preferably on the spur of the moment. It will be even better if you're with a special person in your life at the time. If you're with children today you can expect them to be slightly unconventional and unruly. They won't like obeying orders, either, which could test your powers of ingenuity if you want them to do what you tell them. Lucky Number 249 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn A member of the family is in a funny mood today, making it almost impossible to know what they're going to do next. They're restless and contrary, and they may also find it hard to settle down to anything for long. It won't help to nag them or try to make them toe the line, so do your best to let them go their own sweet way for the time being until they've calmed down again. Lucky Number 430 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Aquarius Forget being with people who are predictable or conventional. Right now, you long for someone who's a real live wire, and preferably a bit weird with it. You'll enjoy having some intellectual conversations that allow you to engage your considerable brain. There could also be a surprise encounter with a neighbor or close relative, and this will give you plenty to think about. Lucky Number 272 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo