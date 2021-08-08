Horoscopes for Sunday, August 8, 2021

Aries With Mars dancing into fiery Leo, you'll find your physical energy and passionate enthusiasm will soar and you will demand the right to be yourself. No one is going to be pushing you into a corner and demand that you do your duty. Indulgence, relaxation and finding your place in the spotlight will be your main aims for the next few weeks. Just watch that you do not take too many risks if you are sporty, since Mars can generate a rather headstrong energy. Lucky Number 443 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus Warrior Mars is now activating your house of new beginnings, so you feel restless and irritable without knowing why. Try not to take that ill-humor out on family or loved ones. If you have been thinking about a new business venture or achieving some physical goal, you are likely to put plans in motion. The planets make you very creative now, and your original slant is just what people need. Lucky Number 879 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini Direct, outspoken but not always tactful, thanks to Mars activating your house of communication, you'll be writing letters, making phone calls and holding discussions till your schedule is overloaded. You will head straight for heated debates and controversies with the glint of battle in your eye. You will not suffer fools gladly and may be a little too blunt or sarcastic at times. Have a care when travelling since you're likely to drive, bicycle or run too fast. Slow down, take a few breaths and all should be well. Lucky Number 419 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer Your long-term security becomes more important than usual. Acquiring more money is top priority, so fight to defend your rights and get your due rewards. Passionate Mars makes you unusually intense and rather sensual, so finding pleasure will be high on your list. Do not be too impulsive or reckless in taking on new commitments just to impress other people, but steer the middle course. Lucky Number 598 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo With dynamic Mars striding through your sign for a few weeks, you move into higher gear. Obstacles will be swept aside, and people who oppose you will get short shrift. Your temper is not likely to be at its smoothest, but a blunt approach is what is needed to achieve your aims. Just watch that your impulsiveness doesn't lead you into trouble. Remember the old saying, 'fools rush in where angels fear to tread'. Lucky Number 101 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo Virgo can expect a slow, frustrating few weeks ahead, as Mars stalks through your twelfth house. You will achieve little by direct action or confrontation and the harder you push the less you are likely to succeed. It would be best to develop patience. Others can be made to dance to your tune, but only if you exercise diplomacy. Why is your anger so trapped? Find out why certain of your actions are self-defeating. Lucky Number 997 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra Passionate Mars powers your house of friends, hopes and career income over the next few weeks, so don't let the grass grow under your feet. Set your goals for the future with determination. Friends and team mates will pitch in with useful suggestions and advice. You like to think of yourself as a good team player, but from time to time you'll find your patience is tested. In a tight corner you will prefer to be the one making the group decisions, but really you'd be better off to compromise. Lucky Number 582 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio Now you intend to put all your grand plans into gear. As mighty Mars marches across your midheaven, you'll be working hard and promoting your ambitions over coming weeks. No one will accuse you of lacking courage or being too timid as you push rivals out of the way. You intend to make your mark. Boss figures may find you a little threatening as you obviously intend to take over the decision-making role. Be aware that charging ahead in a headstrong way could run you into problems. Lucky Number 610 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Sagittarius With Mars on the move, you can extract yourself from the quagmire at last. Lift your life out of the rut and get away from everyday routines. Travel is unusually attractive, so start planning. Just watch you do not cram too much into your schedule. You can be a touch strong in your opinions, since you feel rather evangelical. Luckily your truthful and straightforward approach should catch general enthusiasm over the coming weeks. Lucky Number 385 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn You are intensely involved in your intimate relationships until the last week of September. It may feel like a struggle and you could be intensely frustrated because of slow progress and other people's obstinacy. But you need to aim for greater security, emotional and financial. Reach compromise agreements which are fair to all concerned. Anyone who tries to double-cross or let you down will not be forgiven in a hurry. Lucky Number 580 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius Your health should feel less strained from today as Mars moves into Leo. Partners will be energetic and at times quite fiery, so be sure to stay on your toes. Throw your energy into co-operative ventures. If you pull together you can achieve a great deal more than you would solo, and it will also avoid those eyeball-to-eyeball confrontations that waste good energy. Sell yourself with more vigor. Lucky Number 866 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini