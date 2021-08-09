Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Monday, August 9, 2021
Aries
Communications are a lot easier today, thank goodness, giving you the chance to make up for any misunderstandings that occurred yesterday. It's a fabulous day for talking to people you care about, whether that means having a big discussion with your other half or chatting to some children. A conversation with someone could turn out to be very inspiring for you.
Lucky Number584
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
You're feeling much more resilient today, and yesterday's demons have almost entirely retreated into the woodwork. Get rid of any residual emotion by doing something very practical and satisfying, because it will be therapeutic if you can admire your handiwork or feel pleased with all the work you've got through.
Lucky Number113
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
You're in a highly voluble mood and you're looking for any opportunity to get chatting. Although you'll enjoy talking about what was on TV last night, sharing the latest gossip or discussing the day's headlines, you'll also get a kick out of talking about your feelings. This is especially true if you're normally rather reserved on the subject of your emotions.
Lucky Number085
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
You haven't had an easy ride so far this August so take the opportunity today to do something that will bolster your ego and increase your sense of physical and emotional security. It's so important for you to feel safe and secure, Cancer, so work on ways of making that happen. Maybe you need to spend time with people you know inside out and trust implicitly?
Lucky Number281
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
Get ready for some serious conversations today, in which you really communicate with the people around you. You might talk about something you feel strongly about, or have a sober chat with a neighbor over a shared problem. Don't be frightened to put forward your point of view because everyone will be interested in what you've got to say.
Lucky Number390
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
This is a great day for doing some thinking by yourself. You need to be alone in order to marshal your thoughts properly so you may struggle if you're surrounded by noise or people. At some point you might have a rewarding and thought-provoking conversation with someone, especially if you're discussing topics that you usually keep to yourself.
Lucky Number944
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
This is a great day for making plans, especially if they're connected with friends or a future project. You're thinking along serious lines without getting too bogged down, so it's great for mapping out your strategy or deciding in which order you're going to do everything. If you need to bounce your ideas off someone, choose a friend who's practical and sensible.
Lucky Number246
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
If you think you let yourself down yesterday this is a good opportunity to repair the damage. Maybe you need to have a quiet word in a certain person's ear or simply redo some of the work you think you bungled yesterday. If you've been waiting to hear about a benefit or allowance that you're entitled to, chase up the relevant people today.
Lucky Number228
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
Make the most of today's gregarious mood by mixing with whoever happens to be around. You're feeling chatty and you've got a lot of interesting things to say for yourself. If you've fallen out with someone recently, this is a brilliant day for patching up your quarrel. Even if you can't restore full sweetness and light immediately, you can at least make a start.
Lucky Number109
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
If you're still feeling unsure of yourself after yesterday, talk to someone who knows you well and who's willing to listen to you pouring your heart out. You'll gain a lot from talking things through, because it will give you the chance to think aloud and to work out exactly where you stand. If you've got no one to confide in, clarify your thoughts by writing everything down.
Lucky Number505
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
It's not that you're feeling unfriendly or stand-offish, simply that you're in a serious mood today and you want to choose the company you keep. You aren't keen on being with anyone who's too superficial or silly, and you'd much rather get together with people who are taking life fairly seriously. If you can have an intellectual debate then so much the better.
Lucky Number204
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
It's a busy day with plenty of socializing and chatting. This is great if you're in the mood for it, but it's not such good news if you need to get a lot of work out of the way. If you're with a close friend or colleague, don't be surprised if the conversation turns to emotional matters, giving you each the chance to say whatever is on your mind.
Comments