Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, September 28, 2021

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

Look after yourself under today's Total Lunar Eclipse of the Full Moon in your sign. You're feeling rather thinskinned and could easily be hurt by the insensitive words or actions of loved ones. They may not mean to upset you, but they'll manage it all the same. It doesn't help that you're feeling vulnerable and slightly lonely, making you all the more likely to interpret other people's actions in the worst possible way.

Lucky Number

341

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You're feeling lonely today, whether you're physically separated from loved ones or there's an emotional gap between you. Although it's tempting to feel sorry for yourself under this Total Lunar Eclipse, it will only make you more miserable. Instead, you need to distract yourself by doing things that will give you satisfaction and remind you that you're a person in your own right.

Lucky Number

217

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Gemini

May 21-June 21

There's a Full Moon today, a Total Lunar Eclipse, shedding light on your long-term ambitions and goals. How are they progressing? If a plan has lost its impetus, maybe you need to decide whether to revive it or whether to forget about it and concentrate on something else instead. It's a waste of time pursuing something if it's dead in the water or you don't care about it any longer.

Lucky Number

432

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Today's Full Moon, a Total Lunar Eclipse, is warning you to pay attention to the truth over the coming six months. You'll have to sort out fibs from facts, and it won't always be easy to tell the difference. There's also a possibility that you aren't being honest with yourself, in which case you're about to realize the importance of facing up to the truth.

Lucky Number

221

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Leo

July 23-August 22

Money is accentuated by today's Full Moon, a Total Lunar Eclipse, and this situation will continue for the next six months. If you've been overspending recently, it's now time to change your ways and start economizing. This shouldn't be as difficult as you fear, especially if you take action sooner rather than later. But whatever you do, don't ignore problems until they reach crisis point.

Lucky Number

086

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries
Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Today's Full Moon, a Total Lunar Eclipse, puts the emphasis on your relationships during the coming six months. This could lead to some tricky moments with certain people if you've been rubbing each other up the wrong way recently, but it will also give you the chance to sort out your differences. Try not to behave as though everything is a crisis or as though you're the only one who's having a hard time.

Lucky Number

825

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Libra

September 23-October 22

Someone seems to be giving you the cold shoulder under today's Total Lunar Eclipse in your seventh house. They're being unfriendly or remote, or they aren't around when you need them. Although it would be tempting to imagine that this is a disaster for your relationship, it may be no more than a blip entirely due to circumstances beyond anyone's control. Like the Total Solar Eclipse in Aries. Don't imagine the worst but prepare for major changes.

Lucky Number

199

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The past few days have really knocked the stuffing out of you, so it's time to cheer yourself up and get a more positive perspective on life. The Full Moon urges you to fill the day with enjoyable and entertaining activities, especially if they're different from your usual routine. It will be even better if you can get together with someone who always makes your heart beat faster and brings out the best in you.

Lucky Number

684

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Today's Full Moon, a Total Lunar Eclipse, emphasizes your family life during the coming six month, especially if you've been neglecting your nearest and dearest because of work commitments. Well, it's time to redress the balance and to smooth over any hurt feelings that might have arisen as a result of you being wrapped up in other concerns. You may also have to make a tricky decision about a member of the family.

Lucky Number

123

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

It's a rather gloomy day emotionally, regardless of what the weather's doing. You're feeling very vulnerable under today's Full Moon Lunar Eclipse and as a result, you're worried that your relationship isn't going as well as you'd like. Is this really something to worry about, or are you reading too much into the situation? Try not to make mountains out of molehills.

Lucky Number

665

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

In true Aquarian style you're interested in being with people who are that little bit different today. After all, it's a Full Moon and a Lunar Eclipse to boot! Avoid anyone who's boring or ultra-traditional, because you'll soon get fed up with them. There's a chance that you could be dazzled by someone you meet for the first time now, especially if they aren't your usual type.

Lucky Number

305

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Today's Full Moon throws the spotlight on your personal life during the coming six months. It's a Lunar Eclipse, so will mark a great chance for you to make some changes to your life, such as going on a diet or breaking a bad habit. You're going through an important time of transformation and this is another chapter in that story.

Lucky Number

763

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Sunday, September 26, 2021

September 26, 2021 11:27 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, September 25, 2021

September 25, 2021 11:26 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, September 24, 2021

September 24, 2021 11:26 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, September 23, 2021

September 23, 2021 11:26 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Wednesday, September 22, 2021

September 22, 2021 11:26 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, September 21, 2021

September 21, 2021 11:26 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service