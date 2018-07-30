Thursday
Kids Cooking Class
Join My Boulange’s head chef, Bruno, for a one-on-one baking experience. Cost is $20 (cash) per child and must be paid at the bakery to reserve a spot. (Spots cannot be reserved over the phone.) For children ages 3-10. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. My Boulange, 111 12th St.
Back2School Bash
Columbus Technical College will hold its Back2School Bash August 2 at the Robert L. Wright, Jr. Health Science Center Lawn. There will be free school supplies for grades K-12-first come, first serve. There will be food, fun and games. The event is sponsored by the Student Leadership Council and will be held 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Friday
Summer Movies on the Beach
Every Friday night at Robin Lake Beach enjoy a movie under the stars. The movie “Sherlock Gnomes” begins at dusk, typically around 8:30 p.m. Fee: free with Gardens admission or membership or entry after 5 p.m. $10/adult; $5/child (ages 6-12). Bring your blankets and chairs. www.callawaygardens.com
Saturday
Columbus Artists’ Guild Exhibition
The Columbus Artists’ Guild presents the 2018 Members’ Exhibition with a grand opening and patron reception Saturday, August 4. The event is free and open to the public. There will be music and hors d’oeuvres. The time is 6 p.m.-8 p.m. with the awards presentation at 7 p.m. The Exhibition will be open Sunday, August 5-Friday, August 17. Opening times 2 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. The grand opening and Exhibition will be at the Columbus Public Library. Also visit the annual “Young Adults Exhibit” in the Children’s Section of the Library. For further details, call 706-327-1344.
Virginia College Back to School Event
Virginia College in Columbus will host a Back to School Event for the community Saturday, August 4, at the campus located at 5601 Veterans Parkway. The event is free and open to the public. Times will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured will be refreshments, a cake walk, campus tours, bingo, face painting, free back-to-school haircuts, backpacks and school supply giveaways while supplies last. Additionally, attendees 18 and older can enter to win gift cards. The event is part of Virginia College parent company Education Corporation of America’s national Back to School Events being held at 62 other Virginia College, Brightwood Career Institute and Brightwood College locations throughout 17 states.
Delta and Omega Community Blood Drive
The 10th Annual Delta and Omega Community Blood Drive will be held Saturday, August 4 at the Delta Life Development Foundation, 4925 Forrest Rd. Times are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The event is sponsored by Columbus Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Delta Life Development Foundation, Lambda Iota Chapter, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. and The Divine Nine. Visit redcrossblood.org and enter Sponsor Code: deltaandomega. For further info, call 706-566-6329.
Sunday
Naturalist by the Lake
Check out wildflowers, fish, butterflies and other new discoveries. Meet the naturalist. Drop in at the boathouse next to the fishing dock in the campground. Free. FD Roosevelt State Park, Ga. Hwy. 190, Pine Mountain, Ga. 706-663-4858
Comments