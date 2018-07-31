Columbus Artists’ Guild exhibit finds grander space to show off local work

The Columbus Public Library again will host the Columbus Artists’ Guild annual members’ exhibition, starting this weekend — but this time in a space more grand than usual.
The show used to be in the library’s first-floor meeting rooms. More than 100 pieces, however, the exhibition hindered other groups from using those rooms for two weeks.
This year, the exhibition will be in the second-floor Reading Room. The move gives the exhibition more space and a more ornate environment.
And thanks to portable walls that were ordered for next spring’s Maurice Sendak exhibit, the reading room can accommodate the guild’s exhibition while library patrons still can access that room’s materials, said Henry McCoy, the library’s programming and media content coordinator.
“We pulled anything that was being blocked and put it on other shelves,” he said.
The guild’s exhibition opens Saturday with a reception and awards presentation from 6-8 p.m. Music and food. All open to the public, said guild president Rob St. Clair.
Thousands of dollars in prizes will be awarded in six categories: oil, water color, acrylics, photography, 3-D and mixed media. Then the art will be on display Aug. 5-17 during the library’s operating hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 1:30-6 p.m. Sundays.
McCoy considers having the guild’s exhibition in the reading room a trial run for the Sendak exhibit and possibly more.
“We hope to be doing more exhibits,” he said. “It brings more people to the library. That’s why we love hosting something like this. It’s a great gift to the community, and it’s a great way to show off the talent in the community. With the larger exhibit space, they get to spread it out, so it’s a nicer viewing experience.”
St. Clair also is pleased with the venue change.
“It’s much more space and a better hanging system,” he said. “It’s gorgeous. We couldn’t be happier.”
