Plan Ahead

August 13
Chattahoochee Valley Beekeepers Association
Everything you wanted to know about honey processing and more. Bob Binnie, owner of the Blue Ridge Honey Company in Lakemont, Ga., will be the guest speaker. Binnie is a past president of the Georgia Beekeepers Association and was recognized as beekeeper of the year in 2003. He processes more than a million pounds of honey a year, and has 2,500 colonies on his property. He began keeping bees in Oregon in 1981 before moving to Georgia. He now sells bees, honey supplies and honey. In the past, he’s helped get new beekeepers from the CVBA started raising bees by selling them nucs and packages of bees and queens. His talk will include information about temperature and its effect on honey, enzymes, flavor, aroma and coloring, materials in processing, moisture, yeast, fermentation, filtration and much more. There is no fee and the public is invited. 6 p.m. at the University of Georgia Extension Office, 420 10th St. 706-577-7424
August 16
Columbus Museum Concert Series
Throughout the summer, the arts collide with music provided by local and regional bands and free guided tours of the Museum’s collection provided by staff and docents. Bring a picnic dinner or purchase on from one of the featured food truckers. Featuring The Fort Benning Maneuver Center of Excellence Jazz Band. Free. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. 706-748-2562
Kids Cooking Class
Join My Boulange’s head chef, Bruno, for a one-on-one baking experience. Cost is $20 (cash) per child and must be paid at the baker to reserve a spot. (Spots cannot be reserved over the phone.) For children ages 3-10. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. My Boulange, 111 12th St.
August 17
Summer Movies on the Beach
Every Friday night at Robin Lake Beach enjoy a movie under the stars. The movie “Peter Rabbit” begins at dusk, typically around 8:30 p.m. Fee: free with Gardens admission or membership or entry after 5 p.m. $10/adult; $5/child (ages 6-12). Bring your blankets and chairs. www.callawaygardens.com
Food Truck Park Event
Grand opening of the Phenix City Food Truck Park event. This will be Phase 1 of the ongoing “ArtPark” initiative led by a local arts advocacy group, SPARK Art of Columbus. The project involves several community partners (e.g. W.C. Bradley, ArtBeat of Columbus, Uptown Columbus, 2WR Architects and more. Live music, local food trucks and community art projects. The public is invited. Noon. 334-448-5211
August 18
Open Auditions for “The Polar Express”
Academy Dance Center will hold open auditions for this upcoming Holiday Dance Production. For dancers age 6 and up. All local area dancers and students interested in dance, performing and acting on the stage are invited to attend and participate. Casting will take place for all character roles and ensemble dance placement in Ballet, Jazz, Hip Hop, Lyrical and Musical Theatre. Audition times: 9 a.m.-11:15 a.m. for ages 6-11; 11 a.m.-1:15 p.m. for ages 12 and up. Dancers participating in the audition will be viewed by age groups and placed according to roles/costumes available. Choreographers will show a few steps from the appropriate dance for each age group and then have the dancers show the steps in small groups. No prepared work is needed to audition. Wear your normal dance class attire or “easy to move in clothes” with dance shows. Academy Dance Center, 4300 Warm Springs Road. For more detailed information, call 706-561-8085.
Easterseals West Georgia
Support Easterseals at their new Grits Bar Breakfast which includes, along with the grits, cheese, diced ham and a beverage. $4 per person. (Delivery available with order of ten or more-call in advance.) 7 a.m.-11 a.m. Easterseals West Georgia, 2515 Double Churches Rd. 706-660-1144
Comments