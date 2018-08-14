Thursday
Columbus Museum Concert Series
The arts will collide with music provided by The Fort Benning Maneuver Center of Excellence Jazz Band. Free guided tours of the Museum’s collection provided by staff and docents. Bring a picnic dinner or purchase one from one of the featured food truckers. Free. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. 706-748-2562
Friday
Proud Ladies
World premiere of “Proud Ladies”: a benefit for the Springer Opera House Historic Preservation Fund. Early Bird tickets for current Springer Society member and Springer Season Ticket Holders are $40. There is also a limited number of VIP Ticket Packages available that includes a ticket to the performance and a post-show meet and greet reception honoring Broadway star Mr. Kurt Peterson in the Player’s Saloon. Champagne and light hors d’oeuvres are included. Tickets for the general public are $48 and can be purchased by phone, in person at the Springer Box Office, or online at springeroperahouse.org. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 706-327-3688. 103 10th Street.
Food Truck Park Event
Grand opening of the Phenix City Food Truck Park event. This will be Phase 1 of the ongoing “ArtPark” initiative led by a local arts advocacy group, SPARK Art of Columbus. The project involves several community partners (e.g. W.C. Bradley, ArtBeat of Columbus, Uptown Columbus, 2WR Architects and more. The public is invited. Noon-2 p.m. Following the grand opening event, local area food trucks will be available at this location for lunch on Thursdays and Fridays indefinitely. 334-448-5211
Saturday
Lakebottom 5K
Hosted by Junior League of Columbus. Tot trot, 1 mile, 5K. Event for entire family. There will be bounce houses, face painting and a baby rest stop-with diaper change and breast feeding areas. Registration 6:30 a.m. One mile begins at 7:30 a.m. ($20); 5K begins at 8 a.m.; Tot trot begins at 9:30 a.m. ($15). All proceeds benefit the JLC’s Healthy Child Initiatives in Columbus and the Valley region. This race is part of the CRR Summer Series. Get tickets at: https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Columbus/LakebottomPark
Salute to Soldiers Gala
Put on your dancing shoes and get your checkbooks ready. As the signature fundraiser, the National Infantry Museum Foundation and its Auction Committee work for months to bring attendees unique experiences and items. Last year, more than $26,000 was raised in one night. From exciting advenyures in Europe to beach getaways nearby, the experiences in this year’s auction will not disappoint. Participants will also have a chance to snag beautiful pieces of art by local artists and gift certificates from local eateries. $150/person. 6 p.m./dinner; 7 p.m./dinner; 9:30 p.m./silent auction ends. 706-653-9234
