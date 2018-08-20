Thursday
Movie Premiere of “STILL”
CSU’s Department of Communication is hosting the Columbus movie premiere of “STILL” 7 p.m. in the Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts Auditorium. Following the screening, the audience will be able to interact in a Q&A session with Writer and Director Takashi Doscher, Producer Craig Miller and CSU students who serve as Production Assistants on the set.
Friday
Summer Movies on the Beach
Enjoy a movie under the stars at Callaway Gardens. The movie “Pirates of the Carribean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” begins at dusk, typically around 8:30 p.m. Fee: free with Gardens admission or membership or entry after 5 p.m. $10/adult; $5/child (ages 6-12). Bring your blankets and chairs. www.callawaygardens.com
The Columbus Museum Young Art Patrons Acquisition Party
Contemporary artist Jarrett Key will create a work on site at the Museum that will be acquired through the YAPs fundraising efforts to add to the Museum’s collection. Key is a native of rural Alabama and a graduate of Brookstone School. Key attended Brown University and since moving to New York, he has been featured in performances, biennales, residencies, publications, exhibitions and workshops at galleries in Brooklyn, Chelsea, LES, Harlem, Boston, Ljubljana and Shangkai. At this event, Key will paint in front of a live audience using his own hair with an original sound scape that he creates. Those who donate $50 or more towards the purchase are invited to a private reception prior to the performance. To make a donation or join the Young Art Patrons Affiliate group, contact Catherine Aplin at 706-748-2562 ext. 540. The program is at 6:30 p.m. and is free.
Phenix City/Russell County NAACP Annual Freedom Fund Banquet
The theme is “Inspiring the Youth to Fulfill the Dream”. Keynote speaker will be Pastor Vince Allen of the Bridge Church in Columbus. $40. 7 p.m. Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 337 10th Ave.
Monte Carlo Night at Fort Benning
Monte Carlo Night, with a Roaring 20s theme, returns to the Supper Club. Enjoy cocktails, dinner, casino games and an auction (using the chips you win at the casino). Doors open at 6 p.m., drinks and hors d’oeuvres are served at 6:30 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner and casino fun. Dress in costume or cocktail attire, your choice. Casino games include Craps, Roulette, Black Jack, Slot Machines and Wheel of Fortune. Cost is $29.95 in advance by going to benning.armymwr.com and $34.95 at the door. Child care is available 6 p.m.-11 p.m. for $22 per child by calling 706-545-2079.
Saturday
The Grand Columbus Whitewater Paddle
The Fifth Annual Grand Columbus Whitewater Paddle on the Chattahoochee River Whitewater hopes to break the record as the largest weekend of whitewater rafting in Columbus’ history. There will be whitewater rafting, live music and cold beer. Nicknamed “The Grand”, the celebration of the whitewater course, presented by The Georgia Conservancy, Uptown Columbus, Whitewater Express and Sweetwater Brewing Company, will feature an entire Saturday of whitewater rafting on the Chattahoochee at discounted prices. (VIP registration is also available and includes unlimited whitewater rafting and zip-lining). Every paddler of legal drinking age will receive a free SweetWater Brewing Company beer at The Grand After-Paddle Party hosted in the shade at Waveshaper Island. To register or for additional info, visit www.georgiaconservancy.org/thegrand.
