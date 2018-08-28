20th annual Hot Air Balloon Festival set for Labor Day Weekend at Callaway Gardens

For the 20th straight year, Callaway Gardens will celebrate Labor Day Weekend with an annual tradition.
The Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival again returns to the Pine Mountain resort, featuring three days of activities at various prices.
The event at Robin Lake Beach starts at dusk Friday evening with the balloon glow, when pilots fire up their burners to illuminate their colorful crafts. At 7 p.m., the band Lucky Town will start playing live music. Regular admission pricing is in effect Friday at Callaway.
Saturday, special event admission pricing is in effect. The activities begin at 6 a.m. with a pancake breakfast ($8 per ticket), followed by tethered balloon rides ($10 per person) from 7-10 a.m. and 5-9 p.m., a classic car show at the beach dome from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Kids Zone (face painting, “spider” jump and bounce house) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The band Groove Merchants will play live music, starting at 7 p.m. Another balloon glow will start at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks.
Sunday, special event admission pricing is in effect. Tethered balloon rides ($10 per person) will be available from 7-10 a.m. and 5-9 p.m., along with the Kids Zone (face painting, “spider” jump and bounce house) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and live music from Spencer Daniel & the Rogue Tones, starting at 7 p.m., followed by another balloon glow at dusk.
Discounted tickets, which also provide express entry, are available in advance at the Callaway Gardens website.
Callaway Gardens cautions visitors that the festival activities are subject to change without advance notice because wind and inclement weather could keep the balloons from being inflated.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
