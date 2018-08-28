Friday
Summer Movies on the Beach
Every Friday night at Robin Lake Beach enjoy a movie under the stars. The movie “A Wrinkle in Time” begins at dusk, typically around 8:30 p.m. Fee: free with Gardens admission or membership or entry after 5 p.m. Special pricing applies. (ages 6-12). Bring your blankets and chairs. www.callawaygardens.com
Labor Day Classic 10K
Headquarter Nissan and Big Dog Running Labor Day 10K. A point-to-point 10 K race. All proceeds benefit MercyMed of Columbus.6 a.m. registration; 7:30 a.m. race time; Cost $30; Race day $40. Register by August 31 to be guaranteed a t-shirt. https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/GA/Columbus/BigDogClassic
Saturday-Monday
Labor Day Celebration at Florence Marina
Florence Marina State Park will celebrate Labor Day all weekend long. Kids fishing tournament, boat rides, crafting with a ranger, nighttime miniature golf, animal encounter and more. Times and prices vary. http://gastateparks.org/Florence Marina.
Saturday
U.S. Navy Band to Perform
America’s Navy is coming to Columbus, one of seven cities in four states to host a performance by the United States Navy Band during its 2018 tour-one of the signature outreach programs of the U.S. Navy. The performance is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the RiverCenter. The Navy’s premiere country-bluegrass ensemble Country Current is renowned for its versatility and phenomenal musicianship, performing a blend of modern country music and cutting-edge bluegrass. Reaching out to communities both locally and nationally, they regularly perform for veterans, elementary schools and in support of our active-duty Sailors. One of the U.S. Navy Band’s primary responsibilities involves touring the country. All of the band’s primary performing units embark each year on concert tours throughout specified regions of the country, allowing the band to reach out to audiences in areas of the country that do not have opportunities to see the Navy’s premier musical ensembles on a regular basis. The concerts are family-friend events, meant to be entertaining to veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy. The performance is free and open to the public.
Rock Painting
Rock painting is the latest craze and the Mildred L. Terry Public Library has an opportunity for you to come and decorate your own rock for hiding. Rocks, painting supplies, and books for inspiration will be provided, but attendees are welcome to bring their own. We'll be creating our masterpieces Saturday, September 1 at 10:30 am in the Courtyard (weather permitting). To learn more, call 706-243-2782.
Mic Drop: Open Mic for Kids
Are you a poet or an artist? Maybe you're an awesome dancer, singer, rapper, actor, or even a comedian. This open mic event is just for kids to showcase their awesome talents. The first fall session will be held at the Columbus Public Library beginning at 4:30 pm. Each routine should be seven minutes or less. Options for lighting and music are available. Arrive on time to sign up. 706-243-2679.
Comments