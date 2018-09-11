Plan Ahead

September 18
CSU’s Executive Speaker Series
Columbus State University’s D. Abbott Turner College of Business recently announced this semester’s lineup of speakers for the college’s Executive Speaker Series. Free and open to the public, the series features a variety of executives and entrepreneurs who will reflect on their experiences in business. The speakers for the Executive Speaker Series this day is Lee Congdon, Chief Information Officer at Ellucian. The event begins at 11 a.m. and will be held in the second floor auditorium of CSU’s Center for Commerce and Technology. https://news.columbusstate.ed
Safe Driver Class
AARP will host a Safe Driver Safety Class at Reformation Lutheran Church, 1045 Ga. Hwy. 27, Cataula, Ga., 9 a.m.-4 p .m. Cost of materials is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Bring your membership card, driver’s license, drink/snacks and a pen, lunch is on your own. Your participation will entitle you to a Defensive Driving Certificate which can save you money on your car insurance, depending on your insurance provider. Registration is strongly encouraged by calling 706-464-1142.
September 20
“Let’s Talk!. . .with the Mayor”
The purpose of “Let’s Talk” is to provide a current status of the city, to celebrate our achievements, and to create an opportunity for citizens to discuss their questions, concerns and ideas with city officials. This forum is open to the public and will also air on Columbus Consolidated Government Television Network. This final forum for the year will be held at the Columbus Public Library 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. 706-653-4712.
Pacelli’s Go Big Red Gala
Pacelli High School is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and a Go Big Red Gala is planned to mark the special milestone. During the evening, attendees will hear about the school’s rich history from special guest speaker, Bishop Emeritus J. Boland. Dinner will be prepared by local Chef Jamie Keating. A limited number of Seats are available. Cost is $40 per person. The public is invited to the event which will begin at 6:30 p.m. in St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School’s Gym.
September 21
POW/MIA Remembrance
With the release of American remains from North Korea, POW/MIA day takes on a special significance this year. The Chattahoochee Valley Veterans Council and American Legion Post 135 will conduct a POW/MIA remembrance at the Eternal Flame on Summerville Road in Phenix City. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Veterans organizations and ROTC units from both sides of the river will participate. Guest speaker will be Col. (Ret.) Paul Longrear. To recognize the 160 Georgians and 40 Alabamians whose remains were not returned after the conflict, 200 American flags will be placed around a POW/MIA flag. The public is invited.
September 22
Annual Green and Gold Luncheon
In celebration of The William Henry Spencer House. Sponsored by the William Henry Spencer Restoration Committee. Guest speaker will be Dr. Kevin Rome, Sr., who became the 16th President of Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee. With over 20 years in higher education, Rome has served in various capacities of university administration. There will be prizes and surprises. CSU Lumpkin Center, 4225 University Ave. 11:30 a.m.
