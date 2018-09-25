Thursday-Sunday
Mamma Mia
A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! Mamma Mia! combines the timeless tunes of super group ABBA with a sunny, funny tale that unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, Sophie’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back into her life for the first time in 20 years. Must-see theatre with all of your favorite ABBA songs, non-stop laughs, and explosive dance numbers. $20-$47. 7:30 p.m. nightly September 27-29; 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Springer Theatre Emily Woodruff Hall. springeroperhouse.org
Friday-Sunday
Guys and Dolls Musical
The CSU Department of Theatre and the Schwob School of Music are partnering to produce 'Guys and Dolls.' Hailed as the perfect musical comedy, this award-winning classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway. Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City, Guys and Dolls is an oddball romantic comedy in which a gambler is challenged to take a cold female missionary to Havana, but they fall for each other, and the bet has a hidden motive to finance a crap game. $20 with discounts for seniors, military and children under 12. 7:30 p.m. nightly, Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. theatre.columbusstate.edu. 706-507-8444
Uptown Fall Concert Series
Uptown Columbus Fall Friday Night Concert Series with The Dirty Doors: A Tribute. The concerts are free and open to all ages. Bring your lawn chair, blanket and family for a night of great music and fun. The show is 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Free Parking: RiverCenter Deck, 919 Broadway and Front Avenue Deck, 1028 Front Ave. across from W.C. Bradley (lower level only). The concert series prohibits all outside food, beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) and coolers. This policy will help to provide a clean and safe environment for attendees, merchants and the greater Uptown community. Note: To be held at 1200 Block of Broadway.
Saturday
12th Annual Chattahoochee Writer’s Conference
The Chattahoochee Valley Writers Conference returns in 2018 with Jennifer Horne, Poet Laureate of Alabama, David Johnson, Ty Manns, Steve Scott and a host of other authors and literary celebrities. The conference brings together lovers of the literary arts through panels, master classes and networking events. Highlights include an author’s forum, a keynote talk on the creative process, poetry readings, contests, networking and Master Classes on a variety of topics. 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Springer Theater. To kick off the event, there will be a wine-and-cheese party at the Rothschild-Pound House Inn September 28 at 6:30 p.m. to meet conference faculty as well as authors, playwrights, screenplay writers, poets and literary enthusiasts and poetry readings in the Inn’s courtyard.
