Columbus only Georgia city where you can help judge this international film festival

Columbus is the only city in Georgia where folks can help judge this international film festival.
The Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Road, will host the state’s viewing of the 21st annual Manhattan Short Film Festival. The free screenings here will be Saturday, starting at 2:30 p.m., and Monday, starting at 7 p.m.
More than 100,000 film lovers in more than 300 cities across six continents are expected to view and judge the work of filmmakers from around the world. The festival’s nine finalists will be screened simultaneously across the world from Sept. 27 through Oct. 7, with the Best Film and Best Actor awards determined by ballots cast at the participating venues. For being selected by the festival, these short films are automatically qualified to be considered for an Oscar.
Selected out of 1,565 entries from 73 countries, the nine finalists come from eight countries: Two from the United Kingdom and one each from Austria, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Kosovo, New Zealand and the United States. The genres, according to a news release, include “intimate dramas, fast-paced animation, spine-tingling tales, a World War II epic, a film shot entirely underwater and a comedy.”
The nine finalists are: “Lacrimosa” (Austria), “Fauve” (Canada), “Someone” (Germany), “Chuchotage” (Hungary), “Her” (Kosovo), “Fire in Cardboard City” (New Zealand), “Baghead” (UK), “Two Strangers Who Meet Five Times” (UK) and “Home Shopper” (USA).
The festival’s award winners will be announced at ManhattanShort.com on Oct 8 at 10 a.m.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE
