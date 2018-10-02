Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic events show annual gathering more than rivalry football game

The Tuskegee-Morehouse Football Classic is more than an annual rivalry game. Supporters of the Golden Tigers and Maroon Tigers converge on Columbus to attend a variety of other events as well.
When the teams kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday in A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium, it will be the 113th game between the Tuskegee University and Morehouse College football teams and the 83rd straight year they have clashed in Columbus.
The Tuskegee-Morehouse planning committee comprises unpaid volunteers. Proceeds from the associated events help raise money for scholarships.
The week-long series of events began Sunday, but it’s not too late to enjoy some of them. Here is the rest of the schedule Thursday through Saturday:
Thursday
▪ Classic Social Hour at The Suite Bar & Grill, 5300 Sidney Simons Blvd., 6-8 p.m.
Friday
▪ Franklin Douglass Charity Golf Classic, at the Country Club of Columbus, shotgun start 8:30 a.m.
Saturday
▪ Classic Parade, lining up at 8 a.m. and starting at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Broad and Dillingham streets in downtown Phenix City. Proceeding north on Broad, turning right onto 13th Street, going across the 13th Street Bridge, turning right onto Broadway in downtown Columbus, proceeding south and finishing at the intersection of Broadway and Ninth Street. Estimated completion time for all the units along the 1.8-mile route is 11 a.m.
For more information, call the committee at 706-322-5983.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
Comments