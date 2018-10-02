Thursday-Saturday
Mamma Mia
A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! Mamma Mia! combines the timeless tunes of super group ABBA with a sunny, funny tale that unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, Sophie’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back into her life for the first time in 20 years. Must-see theatre with all of your favorite ABBA songs, non-stop laughs, and explosive dance numbers. 7:30 p.m. nightly. $20-$47. Springer Theatre Emily Woodruff Hall. springeroperhouse.org
Thursday
Bo Bartlett Center
The Bo Bartlett Center is hosting an opening reception for two new galleries on at 5:30 p.m. The galleries are: Hecht Gallery: Bruno Civitico: Figure Drawings Over 40 Years and Yarbrough Gallery: Manning Williams: The Man in the Canoe. Located at 921 Front Avenue.
Friday
Uptown Fall Concert Series
Uptown Columbus Fall Friday Night Concert Series with D.S.O.S. Band aka Deeper Shades of Soul. The concerts are free and open to all ages. Bring your lawn chair, blanket and family for a night of great music and fun. The show is 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Free Parking: RiverCenter Deck, 919 Broadway and Front Avenue Deck, 1028 Front Ave. across from W.C. Bradley (lower level only). The concert series prohibits all outside food, beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) and coolers. This policy will help to provide a clean and safe environment for attendees, merchants and the greater Uptown community
Gaither Vocal Band
A full evening of entertainment and meaningful music is a rare treat anytime, but when the occasion includes the best-loved voices in gospel music… it’s a must-see celebration. $26.50-$68.50 6 p.m. Bill Heard Theatre. rivercenter.org
Saturday
Reptile and Exotic Animal Show
ReptiDay Columbus is a one-day reptile event featuring vendors offering reptile pets, supplies, feeders, cages, and merchandise as well as live animal seminars and frequent free raffles for coveted prizes. Exciting, educational, family-oriented. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $10/adults; $5/children 5-12; free/under 5. Early entry VIP tickets are available and also allows early entry at 9:30 a.m. Columbus Convention and Trade Center. http://repticon.com/georgia/reptiday-columbus/
Community Forum on Cyber Safety
CSU will offer Open Community Forum for Families Interested in Cyber Safety. TSYS Cybersecurity Center Presents: Cyber Savvy Citizens What: Online security is a family affair. How can families protect themselves from Cyber threats? Whether you have young children looking for safe places to learn, or curious parents navigating their way around the web, there are best practices to protect you and your loved ones. Michael Barker, Director of the TSYS Center for Cybersecurity and a technology expert, will provide helpful tips for protecting your entire family during National Cyber Security Awareness Month. Cost: Free but space is limited. 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Interested applicants must register at [ http://goo.gl/NT8dHz ]. For more information, contact Michael Barker at barker_michael1@columbusstate.edu or visit https://infosec.columbusstate.edu/csam/.
Comments