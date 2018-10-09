Friday-Saturday
Alice in Wonderland
Alice has found herself in a rabbit’s hole, and she wants to go home. First, she has to overcome her temper and gain patience from some of Wonderland’s peculiar characters. General seating. Complimentary desserts available at intermission, Sodas, water, coffee and popcorn for sale before show and intermission. Theatre doors open 30 minutes before showtime. Request a table and bring your own dinner to enjoy before the show. Tickets: $12/adults; $10/seniors and military; $8/students; $5/ages 3-5; Free/under 2. Family packet/$40 for parents and immediate children. 7:30 p.m. nightly. Family Theatre. www.familytheatre.org
Friday
Ghost Tours
Take a guided walk through the National Civil War Naval Museum and hear the stories you will hear no where else. This tour is given by author and paranormal investigator, Faith Serafin of the Alabama Ghost Hunters. The tour highlights experiences and information from previous investigations. The Tour lasts about one hour. There is limited spaces available and children under the age of 13 are not permitted. It is recommended to purchase tickets in advance, as this event sells out quickly. 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.portcolumbus.org/exhibits-events
Glow Ride Benefiting the American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society of Muscogee County announces the first ever “Glow Ride”, a 5-mile fun bike ride for all ages 7:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m., in conjunction with the Uptown Columbus Concert Series. The fun bike ride will depart from Ride On Bikes (1036 Broadway) after the conclusion of the concert and will take participants to Phenix City, the DragonFly Trail, Midtown Columbus ending in Uptown Columbus. Participants are encouraged to wear their best glow outfits, light their bikes up and come ready for a great time. Cost is $40/VIP rider ticket-limited quantity (includes VIP tent before ride with complimentary alcoholic beverages and entry into after party); $25/Glow Rider ticket (includes ride and entry into after party.) All proceeds will benefit the mission of the American Cancer Society. Limited bike rentals will be available for an additional $10. Tickets are on sale now. Rain or shine. Purchase tickets or for additional info, visit American Cancer Society of Muscogee, Ga. on Facebook.
Saturday
Synovus Fall Festival
Join the annual Synovus Fall Festival at The Columbus Museum. Travel the world learning about art and artists who were born or traveled abroad. Stop by the art-making stations, participate in our annual costume contest, go on a gallery scavenger hunt, and more. Additional crafts and activities will be provided by Coca-Cola Space Science Center, SPARK Art, National Infantry Museum, Liberty Theater, Passion Works Dance Academy, and Columbus Public Library. Need to take a break from the fun? The food truck court will be back. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Rural America Festival
The festival is being sponsored by the Buena Vista Lions Club and the Beautiful View Garden Club. There will be arts and crafts, country cooking, fun, entertainment, BBQ, parade and vendors are welcome. Free admission. Held at the Marion County Courthouse Square, Buena Vista, Ga. (From Columbus: Exit 1S from I185 and proceed south for ten miles. Turn left onto Ga. Hwy. 26 and continue to Buena Vista. The festival is located at the traffic light.) ahowell01@windstream.net
