Thursday-Sunday
A Tuna Christmas
Back by popular demand, Jim Pharr and Ben Redding will be returning to the stage putting the fun in DisFUNction. Ben and Jim will play all 24 citizens of Tuna, the tiny Texas town that erupts in holiday mayhem every year with a disastrous production of “A Christmas Carol,” yard displays vandalized by the Christmas Phantom and a Humane Society overrun with iguanas, coyotes, sheep and myna birds. 60,000 patrons have made this a genuine Christmas tradition in Columbus. $20-$38. 2:30 p.m. December 23. All other dates are 7:30 p.m. nightly. Springer Theatre. Studio II Series-McClure Theatre, 103 10th St. springeroperahouse.org
Friday-Saturday
Columbus Christmas Lights Tour
Enjoy a night of festive lights with Columbus’ best displays of Christmas.Your trip will include stops at various winter wonderlands including the famous Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular. Plus, a visit with Mrs. Claus, in Midtown, for hot beverages and cookies. Along the ride there will be Christmas Trivia for prizes, and fun stories. This two-hour tour starts and ends at Lemongrass Thai & Sushi, 2435 Wynnton Rd, Columbus. Shuttle tour $25/person. Tour times 6:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. www.vicinitytours.com
Friday-Sunday
The Polar Express 3D
Cuddle up in your favorite pajamas and enjoy this family friendly tradition at the National Infantry Museum that is sure to put you in the holiday spirit. The 2004 film is based on the children’s book of the same title by Chris Van Allsburg. This year, every child wearing pajamas will receive a free hot chocolate. The train’s conductor will make appearances at the screening to punch exclusive golden tickets prior to the film. $10/general admission; $9/student/senior/military; $8/children 4-12. Children under 4 are free. The film will be shown on the theatre’s big 3D screen. Tickets are only available for purchase the day of each screening and may be purchased at the theatre’s box office. 706-685-2622
Friday
Fitness Fridays
Join the North Columbus Library’s walking club. Meet in the small conference room at 4:30 p.m. for refreshments and conversation. The walk begins at 5 p.m. at Britt David Park. All ages are welcome. 706-748-2855
No Shame Theatre
Go see a late-night showcase of fresh new works to include improv, music, comedy and more. 10:30 p.m. Springer Opera House, 103 10th St. $5. 18 and older only. www.springeroperahouse.org
Saturday
Market Days
Visit Market Days on Broadway for fresh produce, baked goods, arts and crafts and more. 9 a.m.-noon every Saturday of the year. Downtown on Broadway. Prices vary. www.uptowncolumbusga.com
Free Workout
Uncommon Athlete, 1205 lst Ave. 8:30 a.m. www.uncommonathletic.com
Sunday
Bark Walk
Bring your human friend or canine buddy for a naturalist-guided, one-mile woodland adventure walk. 1:30-3 p.m. every Sunday. FDR State Park, Trading Post campground, 2970 Ga. Hwy. 190, Pine Mountain, Ga. $5 parking. www.gastateparks.org.
Comments