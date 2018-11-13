ToDo

Friday-Saturday

Stuart Little

The Family Theatre presents the class production of Stuart Little. The public is welcome and there is no fee. 7 p.m. Friday; 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Family Theatre, 2100 Hamilton Rd. familytheatre.org

Friday

Author Event: Amor Towles

Amor Towles, author of “Rules of Civility” and “A Gentleman in Moscow” will make a public appearance at the Columbus Public Library at 11 a.m. in the Grand Reading Room. Mr. Towles’ attentive observation of upper-class social mores in both America and Russia of the twentieth century has drawn him legions of loyal fans. Free and the public is invited.

Saturday

Astronomy Night

The Coca-Cola Space Science Center will host Astronomy Night with Dr. Rosa Williams making a presentation inside the Omnisphere Theater. After, telescopes and the Astronomy Team will guide participants through the wonders of our universe. Free. 6 p.m.-10 p.m. The public is invited and there is no fee to attend. 701 Front Avenue. www.ccssc.org

Parent and Child Paper Quilling

You and your child will explore the art of paper quilling. Paper quilling is a technique that involes long strips of paper twised into tight circles and other shapes. Participants will learn the basics of quilling and will use their new skills to design and create their own cards. Class instructor will be Mackenzie Eaton. The class is free, however, pre-registration is required. 10 a.m.-noon The Columbus Museum. http://www.columbusmuseum.com

Teen Pottery Workshop

Go crazy for clay in The Columbus Museum’s studio. Students will begin by exploring work by artist Eddie Dominguez. Then, using his work as inspiration, participants will spend time in the studio creating an original pottery piece of their own. The instructor will be Sandy Simmons. For ages 12-19. Fee is $10/person. Register by calling 706-748-2562 ext. 2124.

Sunday

Radical Reptiles Show

Learn about Oxbow Meadow’s rad reptiles and even meet some. $5/person. 2 p.m.-3 p.m. 3535 S. Lumpkin Rd. https://oxbow.columbusstate.edu

