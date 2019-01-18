Thursday-Sunday
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
Haven’t you had those days when absolutely everything goes wrong? Isn’t it the terrible, horrible, very bad, no good worst kind of day? Last night, Alexander went to bed with gum in his mouth and now there’s gum in his hair. There’s no prize in his cereal and there’s kissing on TV. Yuck! It’s enough to make any kid want to move to Australia. 10 a.m. daily Thursday-Saturday; 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Friday
69th Annual Man of the Year Banquet
The Men’s Progressive Club of Columbus Inc. will host its 69th Annual Man of the Year Banquet and Scholarship Fundraiser at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. Keynote speaker will be Dr. Alonzo E. Jones, Sr., M.D. The Annual Man of the Year Banquet is held to recognize the man selected from a slate of nominees who best distinguished himself by providing tangible service within our community, above and beyond that which is required and espected from his station in life. Proceeds from the banquet are used to fund the Annual Men’s Progressive Club and Johnny L. Mims Memorial Scholarships. Cocktail 6:30 p.m.; program 7 p.m. Tickets $40/person and are available from MPC members or by calling 706-687-6440.
Saturday
CSO-Las Guitarras
The Columbus Symphony Orchestra will feature a Texas Guitar Quartet. Four guitars are better than one. The concerto is flanked by the greatest music for strings ever written and Tchaikovsky’s moving and profound “Pathetique” symphony, Saturday, January 26. Tickets $5/children 5-12; $10/student; Adult/$20-$39 7:30 p.m. Concert is appropriate for ages 5 and up. RiverCenter. Enjoy trivia and tapas at 6 p.m. at Circa Craft Cocktails prior to the concert. Free with your concert ticket. csoga.org
Astronomy Night
Providence Canyon State Park and the Coca Cola Space Science Center will host a night under the stars. Learn about the night sky and view stars and planets through telescopes. Seating will be provided, but feel free to bring your own chairs. 6:30 p.m. $5 parking. Providence Canyon, 8930 Canyon Rd., Lumpkin, Ga. 229-838-4706
Seed Swap Day
There is no better way to increase biodiversity than by sharing seeds. The Providence Canyon State Park will host National Seed Swap Day, as they share some of the seeds from their pollinator garden. In exchange, participants are asked to bring native seeds that can be added to the garden to increase the diversity and beauty of the park. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. $5 parking. Providence Canyon, 8930 Canyon Rd., Lumpkin. 229-838-4706
Sunday
Viola Day Concert
The Schwob School of Music presents its Viola Day Concert 11 a.m. in the RiverCenter Legacy Hall. 11 a.m. Free.
Guitar and Friends Concert
The Schwob School of Music presents faculty artists 4 p.m. in the RiverCenter Legacy Hall. 7:30 p.m. Free.
