Thursday
Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner
Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner. Awards, fine dining and live music. $100/individual; $700/table of 8. 6 p.m. Rivermill Event Center. www.columbusgachamber.com
African-American Read-In
Columbus State University Libraries will hold an African-American Read-In to be held 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, February 21 at the Columbus Public Library. Various members from CSU and the community will present readings/interpretations of works by African-American authors. A light lunch will be served. The event is free and open to the public. Call 706-507-8671 for further info.
Columbus Audubon Society
The Columbus Audubon Society will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, February 21 at Oxbow Meadows, 3535 S. Lumpkin Rd. The guest speaker will be Fred Bassett, a licensed bird and hummingbird bander. He will talk about hummingbirds. The meeting is open to the public and there is no fee. Call 706-507-8550 for further details.
Calidore Quartet Recital
Schwob School of Music presents guest artists the Calidore Quartet. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall.
Friday-Saturday
A Murder is Announced
An announcement in the local paper states the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock's Victorian house. The victim is not one of the house's several occupants, but an unexpected and unknown visitor. What follows is a classic Agatha Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, a determined Inspector grimly following the twists and turns, and Miss Marple on hand to provide the final solution at some risk to herself in a dramatic confrontation. $8/students; $10/seniors/military; $12/adults. 7:30 p.m. nightly. Family Theatre, 2100 Hamilton Rd. 706-431-3752 www.familytheatre.org
Friday
Comedy Fundraiser
Access 2 Independence is hosting a Comedy fundraiser at The Loft. This event will help raise funds to continue to provide needed services to the disability community by improving, providing and/or maintaining independence and access to the community. Headlining will be Jerry Farber and musical talent from our local disability community, Rusty Taylor. $30/general admission; $250/VIP package for 4. 7 p.m. access2independence.com
Autism Learning Center
Learn about the Family Support Dollar Grant from Keri Arringinton, DD Family Support Specialist. The grant benefits children with disabilities and can pay for: summer camps, Easter Seals’ summer program, daycare programs and respite. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at The Autism Learning Center, 6100 Veterans Parkway, Suite 11. 706-221-8967
Saturday
Jordan High School’s Annual Car Show
The Jordan Vocational High School Champion Auto Show will be held Saturday, February 23 (rain date March 2). Held at Hollywood Connection, registration is 8 a.m.-11 a.m. and judging begins at 9 a.m. Winners announced at 2:30 p.m. There will be food and entertainment and something for the kids. Pre-registration is $15 with a deadline of February 22. Regular registration fee is $20 on show date.
