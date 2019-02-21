Thursday
Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus
The Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus presents its Spring Pops Concert, featuring local Irish folk band Wolf & Clover, at St. Luke Ministry Center. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner service begins at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.. This year's Maestro for a Moment candidates will also be revealed. $30/adults, $15/children 12 & under. yogc.org
Schwob Wind Ensemble
The Schwob School of Music presents the Schwob Wind Ensemble conducted by Jamie Nix, the Hal Gibson Distinguished Chair in Conducting. 7:30 p.m. Free. RiverCenter Legacy Hall.
Friday-Saturday
Sherlock’s Mystery Dinner
Strap on your spurs and take a trip back to the Old West! A town hall meeting has been called at the Long Branch Saloon to talk about the suspicious activities of Dodgey City’s most notorious citizen who has been forcing people to sell him their land . . . or else! Will no one stand up to this evil cattle baron? This script is a fantastic parody of the Old West and Gunsmoke in particular, with a few modern characters thrown in just for spice! Your audience will love this “trip back to yester-year” type of show! $54. 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Columbus Marriott Hotel, 800 Front Ave. 706-718-4196
Friday
Joshua May Studio Recital
The Schwob School of Music presents Joshua May’s Studio Recital at 7:30 p.m. Free. RiverCenter Legacy Hall
101 Dalmations at Springer Opera House
Pet owners, Roger and Anita, live happily in London with their Dalmatians, Pongo and Perdita, stalwart dogs devoted to raising their puppies. Everything is quiet until Anita’s former classmate, the monstrous Cruella De Vil, plots to steal the puppies for her new fur coat. The Dalmatians rally all the dogs of London for a daring rescue of the puppies from Cruella and her bumbling henchmen. Performance dates include March 2, 8, 9 at 7 p.m. nightly and February March 2, 3, 9, and 10 at 2 p.m. daily. Ticket prices $8/Academy Student; $10/Child; and $15/adult. This play is part of the Springer Opera House’s Children’s Theatre Series and will be held in the McClure Theatre.
CSU Theatre: She Kills Monsters
An excursion into the world of fantasy role-playing games, She Kills Monsters, tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. (This show contains mature themes and simulated violence.) Other showtimes 7:30 p.m. nightly March 2, 7-9 and 2 p.m. March 3. $20/adult; $17/senior, military, alumni; $12/children. Riverside Theatre, 10th St. and Bay Ave. 706-507-8444
Saturday
Poets, Painters and Storytellers 2019
An evening of song, story and art. Featuring Sandra McCracken and visual artist Wayne Brezinka. 7 p.m. $15-$65. Held at The Core @ Refuge Skatepark, 1819 Midtown Drive. Purchase tickets at ticketleap.com.
