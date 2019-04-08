Tennessee girl in viral YouTube video is now grown-up star you can see in concert

Listen to EmiSunshine perform and talk about life as a young artist EmiSunshine talks about life as a young artist and how she grew up with musical family members. She is performing April 12, 2019, at the RiverCenter. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK EmiSunshine talks about life as a young artist and how she grew up with musical family members. She is performing April 12, 2019, at the RiverCenter.

EmiSunshine may be a music prodigy, but she is no kid. She is a seasoned music veteran who sings, plays multiple musical instruments including guitar, mandolin and ukulele, writes songs that have been included as part of a Grammy-nominated soundtrack, and has appeared more than a dozen times at the Grand Old Opry. She has been lauded by music critics and publications such as Rolling Stone for her moving songs and self-produced recordings, one even comparing her to a “modern-day Janis Joplin.”

Born Emilie Sunshine Hamilton, she is steeped in the classic country, blues and folk music of her east Tennessee home. She is a true vocal stylist influenced by trendsetters of an earlier era of country music such as Loretta Lynn, June Carter and Bessie Smith, yet her powerful voice, spunky style and soulful songwriting are on the cutting edge of the Americana musical genre, connecting immediately with fans and reflecting the issues of today.





Emi launched her professional career performing at churches, community outings and local festivals, but it was a viral video of her performance at a 2014 Tennessee flea market that got her career going when she was 9 years old. Since then, Emi has garnered more than 14 million YouTube views and a half million Facebook followers, as well as appearances on “Today,” “Little Big Shots” with Steve Harvey and live performances at countless concerts and festivals such as the CMA Fest and the New Orleans Jazz Festival, and in venues such as the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Two of Emi’s songs were recently featured in the film “The King,” which was nominated for a Grammy award.





“Every once in a while, I see a performer who simply strikes a chord,” said RiverCenter Executive Director Norman Easterbrook. “EmiSunshine was introduced to our program director, Jim Rutland, and almost right away we knew that she needed to come to RiverCenter. Part of our mission is to introduce our audiences to new and talented performers and EmiSunshine certainly fits that description. If you think she’s just an artist for teens, think again; this young lady is a serious artist. We were captivated from the first moment that we saw her perform and we know that our audiences will have that same experience.”





EmiSunshine will perform at RiverCenter with comedian Etta May at 7:30 p.m. Friday.





For additional information, contact the RiverCenter box office, 900 Broadway, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, by phone at 706-256-3612, and online at rivercenter.org.