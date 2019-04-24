ToDo: Practice Tai Chi, learn to hike and more events happening this week in Columbus

What’s Tai Chi? Watch as practitioners uses it to bring mind, body, spirit together On Saturday, April 27, at 10:00 a.m. ,World Tai Chi and Qigong Day will be celebrated on the Uptown Columbus main stage, 1000 block of Broadway. Rain venue will be the downtown YMCA. 706-315-7748. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On Saturday, April 27, at 10:00 a.m. ,World Tai Chi and Qigong Day will be celebrated on the Uptown Columbus main stage, 1000 block of Broadway. Rain venue will be the downtown YMCA. 706-315-7748.

Friday





BOOKS DEBUT, DISCUSSED: Retired Columbus State University history professor Virginia Causey and retired Georgia Tech president G. Wayne Clough discuss their new books in this program Friday, April 26, at 5:30 p.m. in the Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Road. Causey’s “Red Clay, White Water, and Blues” is considered the first comprehensive history of Columbus. Clough, former secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, wrote “Things New and Strange: A Southerner’s Journey through the Smithsonian Collections.”

Saturday

WORLD TAI CHI AND QIGONG DAY 2019: On Saturday, April 27, at 10:00 a.m., World Tai Chi and Qigong Day will be celebrated on the Uptown Columbus main stage, 1000 block of Broadway. Rain venue will be the downtown YMCA. 706-315-7748.









