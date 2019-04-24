ToDo
ToDo: Practice Tai Chi, learn to hike and more events happening this week in Columbus
Friday
BOOKS DEBUT, DISCUSSED: Retired Columbus State University history professor Virginia Causey and retired Georgia Tech president G. Wayne Clough discuss their new books in this program Friday, April 26, at 5:30 p.m. in the Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Road. Causey’s “Red Clay, White Water, and Blues” is considered the first comprehensive history of Columbus. Clough, former secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, wrote “Things New and Strange: A Southerner’s Journey through the Smithsonian Collections.”
Saturday
NATIONAL PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE-BACK DAY: On Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Teen Challenge and Sam’s Club will partner with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to take back unwanted prescription drugs. Bring pills and patches for disposal to the Sam’s at 5448 Whittlesey Blvd. in Columbus. No liquids, needles or sharps will be accepted. The service is free and anonymous. No questions asked. 706-576-6555, ext. 205, or cridley@globaltc.org.
INTRODUCTION TO HIKING: The Columbus Public Library will present a program for those interested in exploring the great outdoors on Saturday, April 27, at 3:30pm. Participants will learn tips and tricks for venturing out into the wild. 706-243-2669.
REPTILE FEST: Saturday, April 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center, $5 admission, free for age 2 and younger, 3535 S Lumpkin Road, 706-507-8550, oxbow.columbusstate.edu.
LIGHT IT UP BLUE COLUMBUS 5K: This run and fun walk celebrates World Autism Awareness Month and benefits the Autism Hope Center. It will take place on Saturday, April 27, at Cascade Hills Church, 727 54th St. The run registration starts at 7:15 a.m., and the race begins at 8 a.m. Registration for the fun walk starts at 9:30 a.m., and the event ends at 1 p.m. Event includes resource fair, bounce houses, shaved ice, food and games. Registration fees vary. LightItUpBlueColumbus@gmail.com.
SPRING SWING: The fourth annual Spring Swing, benefiting the Columbus State University’s dance minor program, is from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, April 27, in the Rankin Livery and Courtyard, 1004 Broadway but enter at the First Avenue gate. For ages 16 and older. Tickets $10, available at the gate. 706-507-8933.
Monday
MAESTRO FOR A MOMENT: Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus free concert featuring local celebrity guest conductors, 7:30 p.m., Monday, April, 29, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.
