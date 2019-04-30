ToDo: Medal of Honor speech, Georgia Trail Summit and more events this week in Columbus

Director to cast at Springer Opera House: ‘...stay off of my blue suede shoes’ During a recent photo shoot for "Million Dollar Quartet" at the Springer Opera House, director Paul Pierce couldn't resist grabbing the lead vocalist spot on "Blue Suede Shoes." He even picked up a little extra cash from a cast member. Watch it here. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK During a recent photo shoot for "Million Dollar Quartet" at the Springer Opera House, director Paul Pierce couldn't resist grabbing the lead vocalist spot on "Blue Suede Shoes." He even picked up a little extra cash from a cast member. Watch it here.

Thursday

MEDAL OF HONOR: Medal of Honor recipient Al Lynch tells his story, “From Zero to Hero: How I Survived Bullying, PTSD and Vietnam,” as part of the National Infantry Museum Foundation Leadership Lecture series. He’ll sign copies of his book in the museum lobby, 1775 Legacy Way, during a meet-the-author reception May 2 at 5:30 p.m. The lecture starts at 6:30. Free admission. More info at 706-685-5800. GARDEN TOUR: Join the Columbus Symphony Orchestra for its exclusive tour of Jim Scott’s Garden at Lake Martin (featured in Southern Living magazine), May 2, starting at 11:30 a.m. EDT. Free admission, but donations to the CSO are appreciated. Bring a picnic lunch and walking shoes as you explore more than 10 acres of lush wonderland. More info at 706-256-3645.

Friday-Saturday

BARBECUE AND INDOOR YARD SALE: Ladonia Baptist Church hosts a barbecue (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and indoor yard sale (7 a.m. to 4 p.m.) May 3 and May 4. Barbecue plates are $8; whole butts are $20. Tickets on sale at the church, 3789 U.S. Hwy. 80 W, Phenix City.

Sunday

BLACK HERITAGE TRAIL: The Columbus Planning Department, in partnership with the Georgia Trail Summit, invites you to join them May 5 at the Historic Liberty Theatre, 813 8th Ave., 2-5 p.m., for a community discussion on the Black Heritage Trail and its legacy.

PHOTO EXHIBIT: Closing reception for Jim Gates’ photography exhibit, “Over Columbus with Panoramas and Drones,” showing a new-format look at Columbus, May 5, between 2 and 4 p.m., at the Rankin Arts Photography Center, 1004 Broadway, 706-507-8070.

Sunday-Monday

TRAIL SUMMIT: The Trust for Public Land presents the 2019 Georgia Trail Summit on May 5 (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and May 6 (8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center, 801 Front Ave. Nonprofit organization leaders, city planners, elected officials, greenspace advocates, recreation enthusiasts and others will gather to envision an accelerated and ambitious approach to improving Georgia’s trails. Ticket prices range from free to $130. Register at GeorgiaTrailSummit.com. More info at 404-873-7306, ext. 258.

Tuesday-Thursday

BROWN BAG OF COLUMBUS: This annual Sandwich ‘n More fundraiser conducted by Brown Bag of Columbus is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., May 7, 8 and 9 at The Fort at Eastern Heights, 1342 17th St. For $10, you get a hoagie with chips, potato salad and your choice of dessert with beverage. Proceeds go to provide food for low-income seniors. More info at brownbagofcolumbus.org or 706-596-8581.