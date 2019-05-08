ToDo: Wild Rumpus, Veteran’s Spouse Project and more events this week in Columbus

Designer of ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ exhibit gives insight Hannah Israel, with CSU, talks about collaboration with Columbus Public Library for an interactive gallery in association with an international tour, Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition — 50 Years — 50 Works — 50 Reasons. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hannah Israel, with CSU, talks about collaboration with Columbus Public Library for an interactive gallery in association with an international tour, Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition — 50 Years — 50 Works — 50 Reasons.

Friday-Saturday

THE VETERAN’S SPOUSE PROJECT: May 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m, CSU’s Riverside Theatre Complex, 6 W. 10th St. Written by Amy Uptgraft and Gregory Stieber, “I Will Wait” is a performance about sending a loved-one to war told through drama and music.

Saturday

WILD RUMPUS: The Chattahoochee Valley Libraries welcomes all Wild Things young and old to the roar-iest, stomp-iest, most beastly celebration ever — the Wild Rumpus! This grand party for the entire community will help celebrate the ongoing exhibit of original Maurice Sendak drawings “Maurice Sendak: 50 Years – 50 Works – 50 Reasons” now on display at the Columbus Public Library. The event also serves as the start of the CVL’s Summer Reading Challenge. Attendees will be able to earn their first summer reading completion, giving them the chance to win some prizes during the summer. Creatures of all ages will have games of skill and chance, entertainment, real wild things to see and much more, including the Wild Rumpus itself, a noise-making hullaballoo that will echo throughout the Columbus Public Library. The free event May 11 at the Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Road, runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear family-friendly Wild Things costumes or to come and make their own decorations and noisemakers.

MOTHER-DAUGHTER BREAKFAST: Liberty Hill Baptist Church, 6804 Forrest Road, hosts the May 11 event, starting at 9 a.m. Call 706-561-6778.

JUNIOR RANGER: This May 11 celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EDT at Florence Marina State Park 218 Florence Road, Omaha, Ga.. $5 parking fee. Water games and other fun summer activities for the children to enjoy. For more info, call 229-838-4706.