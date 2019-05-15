Car and motorcycle show, orchestra concerts highlight events in Columbus this week

National Infantry Museum links soldiers with their history "History can't be quantified," National Infantry Museum director Frank Hanner said, but the link between the museum and the soldiers of today serves as both history lesson and inspiration. Hanner is retiring after 36 years with the museum, 22 year Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "History can't be quantified," National Infantry Museum director Frank Hanner said, but the link between the museum and the soldiers of today serves as both history lesson and inspiration. Hanner is retiring after 36 years with the museum, 22 year

Thursday

CONSERVATION MEETING: The Pine Mountain Conservation District will conduct its monthly meeting starting at 11:30 a.m. in the Eagle Room of Marion County High School, 1 Eagle Drive, Buena Vista. For more info, call 229-649-4495.

ART RECEPTION: The free art exhibit “Kin” by Cathy Fussell, Coulter Fussell and Fred Fussell through June 22, starting with a reception open to the public at 5:30 p.m. May 16, followed by a gallery walk and a special performance by Jake Fussell at 6:45 p.m. in the Illges Gallery at the Columbus State University Corn Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Ave. For more info, email Israel_hannah@columbusstate.edu.

Friday

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

TEA AND MUSIC: This concert series continues at the Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Road starting at 3 p.m. The Columbus Symphony Orchestra joins the fun, along with maestro George Del Gobbo and other performers from the CSO. Tea and snacks will be served by the Muscogee County Friends of Libraries. Free admission. For more info, call 706-243-2669.

Saturday

CAR, TRUCK AND MOTORCYCLE SHOW: The Fort Benning Sergeants Major Association, in celebration of Armed Forces Day, conducts a car, truck and motorcycle show from 9 a.m. to 2p.m., at the National Infantry Museum, 1775 Legacy Way.

Saturday-Sunday

CINDERELLA: The Academy Dance Center will present its 50th anniversary production of “Cinderella,” specially adapted for the students of the academy, at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, at 7 p.m. May 18 at 2 p.m. May 19. Seating is general admission. Tickets are $22, available by calling 706-561-8085 or 1 hour before each show at the box office.

Sunday

COMMUNITY ORCHESTRA: The Columbus Community Orchestra will play its annual Pre-Memorial Day Concert, starting at 3 p.m, in the St. Mark United Methodist Church activity center, 6795 Whitesville Road. Free admission. Selections will include pop and patriotic music. For more info, call 706-322-3714.

Monday

LUNCH AND LEARN: The Coalition for Sound Growth hosts a lunch-and-learn as Peter Bowden, president and CEO of the Columbus Convention & Visitors Bureau, speaks about the growth of tourism in Columbus., starting at noon in the Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Attendance is free, but to reserve a $10 lunch, email csgcolumbus@gmail.com by May 18.

Contact us

To have your event considered for a listing in ToDo, email todo@ledger-enquirer.com.