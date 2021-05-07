From picnics to brunch to pottery, here’s how you can celebrate Mother’s Day in Columbus

Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate the love we have for our moms, and and possibly treat them to something special.

Whether your mother is a high-tea for brunch type or loves to try new activities, here is a list of local Columbus businesses that can make your Mother’s Day a special occasion.

Events

The Columbus Botanical Gardens is hosting its first Mother’s Day Picnic in the Garden. The event will take place on Sunday, May 9, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Attendees can also enjoy the Like a Mother yoga and mandala making sessions led by Just Breathe Kids Yoga instructor, Jamie Castaño, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Admission to the Garden is free and tickets to the yoga class can be bought online for $40.

Painting with a Twist, 6298 Veterans Parkway Suite 2N in Columbus, is hosting a paint party for Mother’s Day on Saturday, May 8. The cost is $37-$39 per person and will take place from 3-5 p.m. All guests must register prior to the event by going online or calling 706-221-6642.

National Civil War Naval Museum, 1002 Victory Drive in Columbus, is hosting a Mother’s Day Victorian Tea on Saturday, May 8, at 1 p.m. Holly Wait, Executive Director, will provide a presentation, “Riotous Women,” about the bread riots during the Civil War. Limited seats are available and tickets will be $30. All tickets must be purchased in advance online.

The Benning Club, 7010 Morrison Rd Building 128, Fort Benning, is hosting its Mother’s Day Lunch on the Green Sunday, May 9 from 1-4 p.m. at the Fort Benning Golf Course Pavilion and dining rooms at Roz’s Café. The event is open to all Department of Defense ID cardholders. Seating is limited, and reservations are available by calling Roz’s Café at 706-641-2184.

Bare Ware Pottery Studio LLC, 3912 Woodruff Rd in Columbus, is hosting a Mother’s Day Tea from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, May 8. The event will feature a teacup and saucer painting for both mother and child. The ticket price of $40 includes two people and all additional guests will be $20 each. Reservations are required and tickets can be bought online.

The Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive in Pine Mountain, Ga., is hosting a Mother’s Day dining event on Sunday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in its Piedmont Dining Room inside the Lodge and Spa. Tickets will run from $26.95 to $57 with free admission for children ages four and younger. Reservations are required and can be placed by calling 706-663-6750. The menu for the event can be viewed here.

Food

The Fresh Market, 1591 Bradley Park Drive in Columbus, is offering brunch and dinner kits for Mother’s Day. The kits cost $39.99 and $49.99, respectively.

The brunch kit serves 4 and includes quiche and other breakfast foods. The dinner kit serves two and includes chocolate-dipped strawberries and a bouquet of flowers. Both kits can be bought online through May 7 at 2 p.m. and are available for pickup beginning May 8-10.