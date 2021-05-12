ToDo

From dance and dinosaurs, here’s your guide to 18 summer camps in Columbus

With the school year winding down for students in Columbus, summertime will bring many fun activities for kids.

Although many summer camps were canceled or moved to a virtual format in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, several summer camps are planned for the 2021 summer.

Here’s a list of summer camps in Columbus, and the COVID-19 precautions they’re taking:

Columbus State University Activ8 Summer Camps

This year’s Activ8 Summer Camps include a theme for each session featuring activities from CSU’s Brain Training, iTech, Create-a-lot, Scienceologies and Sports-and-Dance categories. Locations include the Schwob School of Music, Coca-Cola Space Science Center and more.

YMCA 2021 Summer Day Camp

Summer Day Camp at the John P. Thayer YMCA is at capacity, according to Columbus YMCA’s website.

CenterStage Education

CenterStage Education and Consulting offers a variety of educational services to students who may be struggling academically, or need extra motivation.

Columbus Music Academy

The Columbus Music Academy is offering summer camps for beginner to intermediate students looking to explore a new instrument.

Columbus Self Defense and Fitness

Columbus Self Defense and Fitness is offering a childcare program rooted in the martial arts. The program also consists of a wide array of activities such as educational learning time, activity and games time, arts and crafts, outdoor recreational time, field trips and trips to the pool.

Columbus Youth Orchestra

The Columbus Youth Orchestra is offering Summer String Camp at Calvary Christian School. Any string player with at least one year of experience will benefit, according to YOGC.

Highland Kids Academy

Experience 13 different holidays with this summer at Highland Kids Academy Camp. For ages 4 to 13 years old.

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School’s Camp Viking

Weekly themes at this camp include shark week and dinosaurs. Activities incorporate arts and crafts, fitness, games and more.

Boys and Girls Club of Columbus, Ga.

BTG Learning Summer Camp

BTG Learning focuses on math, science, reading and writing for preschool through 5th grade (ages 4-11 years old). Instructors are trained on BTG’s STEM in Motion curriculum, which uses combination of academics, physical activity and sports to help children learn.

Just Breathe for Kids

Just Breathe for Kids offers two summer camp sessions in June. Each day will be themed with activities and projects specifically aligned with that theme. Expect a week full of yoga, mindful movement and thoughtful crafts, all while exploring the grounds of the Columbus Botanical Gardens.

National Infantry Museum

NIM Kids is offering Summer Camp in 2021 — an adventure through time with topics to include Army values, military history, teambuilding and more.

Prodigy Dance Centre

Prodigy Dance Centre is offering Under the Prodigy Sea Dance Camp in June for ages 3 to 6 years old.

The Campus Academy

The Campus Academy’s summer camp has weekly themes incorporating arts and crafts, sports, games and more for rising pre-K through 8th grade students.

Treadstone Climbing Gym

Treadstone Climbing Gym’s summer day camp is a week long experience of indoor climbing, “ninja fitness” and parkour.

Drama Kids International

Drama Kids International is offering summer drama camps for a variety of age groups. The camps will be held at Christ Community Church. Themes include mystery, comedy and “rockstartopia,” as the organization describes it.

Springer Opera House

Springer Opera House’s Summer Academy offers age-appropriate instruction based on the student’s most recently completed grade level. New and returning students may register.

Columbus Parks and Recreation Community Schools

