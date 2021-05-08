Beer, wine AND baseball? What you need to know about return of annual Columbus festival

Several varieties of wine were available to sample at the 10th Annual Uptown Beer & Wine Festival held at Golden Park November 23, 2019. Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

Are you a dark-ale drinker or a fine, summer wine sipper? You’ll feel right at home at Uptown Columbus’ Beer and Wine Festival.

The event returns to Golden Park on June 12 from 1-5 p.m. An annual fundraiser for over 10 years, all proceeds will help fund free events held by Uptown Columbus throughout the year.

“Uptown Columbus prides itself on promoting a vibrant and diverse Uptown that is prosperous, inviting, livable, and perpetually active,” Ed Wolverton, president and CEO of Uptown Columbus, said in a news release. “In addition to meeting these goals, this event also raises funds for our nonprofit organization to continue its community-building work.”

Guests will have the opportunity to attend the opening weekend game for the city’s new baseball team, the Chatt-A-Hoots, following the festival.

“We are excited to partner with Uptown Columbus to provide the community with a half-day of festivities celebrating the opening weekend of the Chatt-A-Hoots,” Scott Brand, president and general manager of the team, said in a news release. “We hope the community will come out and support Uptown Columbus as well as the community’s new baseball team.”

A limited number of tickets will be sold due to social distancing guidelines. Early bird tickets for the festival are $55 if purchased by noon on May 14. After that, tickets are $60. Any tickets still available the day of the festival will be $65 at the door, credit or debit card only.

Tickets include unlimited samplings of beer, wine and seltzers, music from DJ Cash Flow, and admission into the Chatt-A-Hoots baseball game. Food will be available onsite for purchase.

Tickets are currently on sale can be purchased online. This event is 21 and older only.